Olin pitches splash pad funding to Supervisors

The Olin Splash Pad Committee is hoping its request for bringing a splash pad to the Olin community will hold water with the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

Three members of the committee appeared at the board’s May 31 meeting to make a request for $112,654 in funding from the county.

Committee members Katie Bassett, Cassandra Seeley and Debbie Cummings spoke on behalf of the project.

The splash pad, which would be the only one of its kind in the county, would be a 30-by-50-foot area equipped with nine water features.

A splash pad has little or no standing water, but rather provides water sprays, streams and jets for children to play in.

Bassett said the committee has had several fundraisers, ranging from bake sales and concession sales, to a Halloween carnival, a New Year’s Eve dance, and various raffles.

The committee had raised $27,518.38 of the $147,654 total budget as of April. It hopes that with the county’s help, the project can be built in 2023.

“This would be a great addition to Olin,” Bassett said. “The town is really on board.

“The community will benefit from this. Not only just to have it for community members, but also for the rest of the county to see that Olin really is trying to make improvements to the community.”

The splash pad would be located next to the old high school girls’ softball field. The Olin School Board has agreed to donate the land, and the City of Olin will not only take care of maintenance, but has already voted to pay for water usage, so use of the pad will be of no cost to visitors.

“The location is really, I think, optimum,” board member Ned Rohwedder said.

The committee was formed in February 2020.

At the board’s May 24 meeting, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons old the board that the Olin Splash Pad project might be a good consideration to receive some of the county’s ARPA funding.

No action was taken at the May 31 meeting.