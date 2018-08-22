Olin resident urges crop dusting warning system

Published by admin on Wed, 08/22/2018 - 9:41am
A resident of Olin voiced her concerns during the Aug. 14 Jones County Supervisor meeting regarding crop dusting in Jones County.
Kathy Smith asked the Board of Supervisors if something could be implemented as far as a warning system to notify people ahead of time when crop dusters/airplanes are in the area.
“Without warning they spray and leave,” she said, in her opinion, not concerned about where the pesticide lands.
