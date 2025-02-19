Olin sixth graders present ‘Farm-to-Table Project’ at Iowa Capitol

“It taught me to speak in front of other people. I liked meeting new people and sharing our presentation,” offered Olin sixth-grader Harper Houston.

“I learned that the Capitol building is very large and important. I enjoyed the library because it was quiet,” said Olin sixth-grader Sam Hines.

On Jan. 28, the sixth graders from Olin Elementary; their teacher, Robyn Ceurvorst; and the fifth-grade teacher Darby Hawtrey spent the day at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.

That day was Day of Hill for multiple organizations associated with public schools: SAI (School Administrators of Iowa), AEAs (Area Education Agencies), and IASB (Iowa Association of School Boards).

“It was not just the students and the school,” said Ceurvorst.

The students had been working hard on their “Farm-to-Table Project.” It was that project that they presented inside the Rotunda at the Capitol.

Aside from people associated with the three groups, there were also state representatives and senators walking around as various schools presented their projects.

“It’s really nice exposure, just not to our state government to inform them about what’s going on in our public schools, but it also shows the students and the three groups what’s going on at the state level,” explained Ceurvorst. “It’s great because we can contribute ideas. We got to learn what’s going on in the Madrid School District, which I personally had never heard of. I had to look it up and see where it was at (40 minutes north of Des Moines). They were really excited about our project, too, because both schools are trying to do more of this hands-on practical learning that is focused on agriculture education and farm-to-table.”

Aside from the two-hour presentation window, the Olin students were also treated to a personal tour of the Capitol, thanks to Rep. Steve Bradley’s wife, Candy.

“She took us all the way to the top of the dome and the kids could see out. They just loved that part,” said Ceurvorst. “They got to see the library. She told about the history. She took us to both chambers to meet some representatives.

“I don’t think any of them had ever been to the Capitol. I’d never been to the Capitol either,” continued Ceurvorst. “We got the opportunity to learn more about Iowa history and our government. We talked about the branches of government. It was hard for them to present and get their voice because it was so loud in there. It was just an experience for them.”

As for why the sixth graders were chosen for this opportunity, Ceurvorst said it’s due to their age and maturity level.

“A lot of them have been here since PreK, so is their eighth year in the building. They have a lot of knowledge about the school in general. If any questions are asked about the school, they’re able to answer them.

“They have the ability to not have sensory overload,” continued Ceurvorst. “We practiced for about a month leading up to it, so they had the skills. The big piece was showing something unique about our school that sets us apart from other districts.”

The students also talked about future ideas for building the “Farm-to-Table Program, as well as how it all related to STEM and science standards.

The students also came up with their own learning objectives associated with the project: Life skills, learning to take responsibility for things, and helping with future jobs and skills.

“Not just taking care of chickens, but how do I take care of my own pets, my family, myself,” added Ceurvorst.

These five students had been working on the Farm-to-Table Project since they were in fifth grade.

Ceurvorst said the whole project came about after a conversation with Superintendent Mark Dohmen a couple of years ago.

“He contacted me a couple of Christmases ago and said, ‘What do you think about chickens, Robyn?’”

The school district had some funding that allowed them to focus on agricultural education.

“So he came up with this excellent idea,” praised Ceurvorst. “It ties in really nicely with our science standards and life science. It’s great to learn about the life cycle of a chicken, chicken care, or just animal care in general, what helps them to survive, how that’s tied to human impact and environmental impact, and needs and resources. But then also how do we get our food, which is a big part of agriculture education. It’s not just going to Fareway and your food is there. Also, those 21st Century learning standards that we touch on: Job skills and how to work with each other.”

Olin Elementary currently has 13 chickens and three ducks.

When the students were in fifth grade, they began taking on some responsibility by cleaning up the school’s greenhouse that had been sitting empty since 2012 when the high school closed.

“There were trees and bushes growing in there and rotting-out wood,” said Ceurvorst. “Now we’ve been using it not just for plants, but right now there are chickens in there for their winter home.”

The students also chicken houses for use in the spring, summer, and fall. They worked on a compost pile at the school, too.

“They got to learn all about soil health, soil science, why that’s important, and they made their own little compost,” added Ceurvorst.

This project has also allowed the school to partner with Jones County Farm Bureau and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. These organizations have come to the school to read books about farming and explain to the kids about where such products as milk and honey come from.

The project also allowed the kids to try their hand at baking homemade bread.

“We collaborated with our kitchen director, Juli Ulrich,” said Ceurvorst. “She had the students work on a bread project. We got the wheat seeds, grew the wheat, and talked about how bread is made. The students loved that. Anything having to do with food, they love!”

Raising chickens right now, Ceurvorst said they do continue to produce eggs in the winter, just not as much. With the price of eggs skyrocketing and some seeing a shortage, the school has allowed their students’ families to purchase eggs from the school.

She said not every student at Olin lives on a farm, so a program like this exposes those students to a different lifestyle.

“You can grow your own garden on your back patio. You don’t always have to have a ton of land. You can grow herbs on your kitchen counter,” offered Ceurvorst. “We also encourage our kids to be part of 4-H and Clover Kids and eventually FFA. You don’t have to live on a farm to be involved in those organizations.”

Beyond what the school is currently doing, Ceurvorst said Superintendent Dohmen has higher goals.

“Our superintendent has mentioned we can go bigger. He has a farm background. We’re thinking about different types of livestock. Maybe putting up a modular barn or renting or leasing a nearby property and making a classroom there. We’ve talked about growing a prairie here and making that an outdoor classroom.”