Once a Panther, always a Panther

This is a five-week series, highlighting Monticello High School graduates who have returned to teach within the Monticello Community School District.

The 2022-23 school year saw five former Monticello students come back to serve their alma mater. The Express wanted to share their stories…

Rileigh Newhard was a member of the MHS Class of 2018. She is K-4 Talented and Gifted (TAG) teacher. Before coming to the MCSD, Newhard taught fifth grade in Central City.

Following her graduation from St. Ambrose University, Newhard and her now-husband, Mason (MHS Class of 2016), decided to move back to their hometown.

“We both grew up here and went to school together,” Newhard said.

She said she’s always wanted to teach in her home community.

“It’s great to be able to see my students grow throughout the years… It’s also fun to see them outside of school and being involved in the community.”

Newhard said being among so many familiar faces as she started a new school year in a different, yet familiar school, made the transition quite comfortable.

“It’s always hard to start a new job, especially right at the beginning, but the sense of familiarity made this a lot easier at the start of the school year. It’s so awesome to see so many of us returning students coming back to teach here.”

Newhard hopes that trend continues.

As for why she pursued a career in education, she’s always loved working with kids and coaching.

“This career gave me the opportunity to do both of those things,” she said. “It’s amazing to see the impact that school can have on kids academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Returning to a Homecoming football game as a graduate and not a student gives one different perspective, as does returning as a teacher versus a student.

“I think I took this amazing community for granted when I was a student,” admitted Newhard, “because I didn’t realize how good we have it here. It took me leaving, being in other schools, and coming back to truly appreciate the wonderful staff that we have at this district.”

She also praised those who take on the work that is done behind the scenes that goes unnoticed.

Newhard said the teachers she had while attending the MCSD “ensured that she had an amazing education.

“And now I have the opportunity to do that with my students.”

For these five MHS graduates, many of the teachers they had while in school are now their co-workers.

“The weirdest part for me,” said Newhard, “is trying to call them by their first names. I never would have imagined calling them by their first names… I don’t even think that I knew their first names back then!”

She’s enjoyed the opportunity to learn even more from the MCSD staff on a professional setting now versus when she was a student.

Her pride in Monticello and the MCSD is what led Newhard to return.

“Not only do I love our schools and all of the athletics, clubs, and activities that go along with that, but the community support in Monticello is unmatched.”

She said the parents and families who help out in the schools and with so many activities “enhances my pride for this town and school district even more.”

Newhard is happy she chose to teach in Monticello.

“Hopefully students see this happening and get inspired to go into teaching and return to Monticello in the future!”