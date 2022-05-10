Once a Panther, always a Panther

This is a five-week series, highlighting Monticello High School graduates who have returned to teach within the Monticello Community School District.

The 2022-23 school year saw five former Monticello students come back to serve their alma mater. The Express wanted to share their stories…

“I had some amazing teachers in my days of schooling in Monticello. A lot of them made a huge difference in my life and I wanted to be able to do the same thing for future kids, too.”

Andrea Bone, a seventh-grade math teacher at Monticello Middle School, shared those thoughtful words in regards to why she pursued a career in education.

Prior to coming to the MCSD, Bone taught fifth- and sixth-grade math and science in Springville.

She received her education degree at the University of Northern Iowa.

Bone admitted she wasn’t actively seeking a new job for the 2022-23 school year. After seeing the open position, she had many people encourage her to apply.

“When I was applying, Jill Ries (sixth-grade math) went out of her way to find out more information about a loan forgiveness plan I was seeking. Before sending in my application, Callie Smith (MS Dean of Students) reached out to me to see if I had any questions about the position. Todd Werner (MS Principal) invited me in for a tour of the middle school and a casual conversation about the position as well.”

Bone, who played volleyball in high school, also knew about the opening for the assistant volleyball coach position. Both Coach Stacie Breitbach and Activities Director Tim Lambert reached out and answered her questions.

“Overall, many people were very apparent in their want for me to apply for these positions and it felt great being sought out to come back as a staff member in the MCSD,” commended Bone.

As for why she chose to come back to her hometown to teach, Bone said, “I have great memories of growing up in Monticello, going to school in Monticello, and I never really wanted to move away or go somewhere else.”

She also has a lot of family and friends in the community.

“It’s just a great town with lots of things to do and a great school district!”

Now having experienced two different perspectives within the MCSD, that of being a student and a teacher, Bone said it makes one realize the time and energy educators put into their craft and helping students succeed.

“It’s really amazing to see the teachers I had growing up still learning and trying new ways to teach their content and connect with students because they know that every child learns differently and has different needs.”

She said it’s easy for someone to stick with what they’ve always done, how they’ve always taught, but those within the MCSD have adapted to their students’ needs.

As a MHS graduate, Bone feels it says a lot about a school district and the community when the staff maintains longevity, and when past graduates like herself return.

“It is very apparent to me that the staff members in this school district have done many things right to pull alumni back into the district as teachers or coaches and keep great teachers here,” she praised.

She also sees the great things the community does “to make Monticello a desirable place to live.

“That, in itself, seems like the greatest things to appreciate,” added Bone.

Working alongside some of her former teachers, Bone said it’s been an easy transition.

“Right from the start, they never treated me as just a former student; they treated me as a colleague and a professional.”

She was excited to come and teach for the MCSD.

“There’s not much that tops hometown pride more than returning and becoming a staff member in the school district,” she said.

Bone is happy to be part of a surge of MHS graduates returning to Monticello. She hopes to see it continue.

“I also hope it helps our students understand how great this school district is and how proud they should be to be a part of it.”