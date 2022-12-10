Once a Panther, always a Panther

This is a five-week series, highlighting Monticello High School graduates who have returned to teach within the Monticello Community School District.

The 2022-23 school year saw five former Monticello students come back to serve their alma mater. The Express wanted to share their stories…

After working as a substitute teacher in a handful of school districts in Iowa and student teaching, both in-state and out-of-state, Kaylee Stephen said she now “realizes that the MCSD is truly an incredible place to be.”

Stephen is a first-grade teacher at Shannon Elementary. She was member of the Monticello High School Class of 2018. She attended Iowa State University where she earned a degree in elementary education.

Thanks to her own experiences in school, Stephen chose to pursue a career in education.

“I never felt like an outcast in the classroom, and I knew that I could always rely on my teachers to help me through difficult times and situations,” she shared.

Stephen said while numerous teachers here help to guide her in the direction of education, “there was one teacher, in particular, who led me to follow-through” with a career in education. Stephen credits this teacher’s thoughtfulness, flexibility, and understanding as she made her way through college.

As she worked on her undergraduate degree, she was able to reflect on the teachers she had in school.

“They played an even greater role in my want to become a teacher than I previously thought,” admitted Stephen. “I am extremely grateful for those who taught me and especially grateful for the teachers who put in the extra effort to make sure I was successful, comfortable, and valued in their classrooms, which is why I implemented these strategies now within my own classroom.”

As for why she chose to come back and teach at her home district after experiencing opportunities elsewhere, Stephen said it’s Monticello’s “outstanding administration and family-like atmosphere.”

Working alongside some of the very teachers Stephen had while in school takes some getting used to. As the school year progressed, Stephen said it’s been fun.

“I can now appreciate them even more knowing the steps they took for us while we were in school. They have all been to kind and welcoming!”

With four other MHS graduates now working for the MCSD for the first time, Stephen is proud to be a part of a special group.

“It has been incredible to be on thig journey with my peers, friends, and no co-workers,” she said of some “wonderful educators.”

This experience has also enhanced Stephen’s sense of pride for the MCSD and her community.

“It has been eye-opening to see just how hard the staff and administration are willing to work in order to educate successful and strong students. The meaningful involvement of parents and the community working within and alongside the school is outstanding.”