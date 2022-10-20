Once a Panther, always a Panther

This is a five-week series, highlighting Monticello High School graduates who have returned to teach within the Monticello Community School District.

The 2022-23 school year saw five former Monticello students come back to serve their alma mater. The Express wanted to share their stories…

“I am very proud to be back in the Monticello community as a teacher,” shared Riley Melchert, Monticello Middle School special education teacher. “Growing up here and going to school here, I have always enjoyed it. I am happy to be back and working with many educators who I know and even had (when I was in school). They helped me become the teacher that I am right now.”

Melchert is one of five Monticello High School graduates to earn her teaching degree and come back to teach at her former school district. She was a member of the MHS Class of 2017.

Her career in education can be traced back to her own childhood.

“Growing up, I was always playing ‘school’ with my stuffed animals and my sister,” recalled Melchert. “I loved being the teacher and getting to teach all of my ‘students.’”

Throughout her time in high school, Melchert spent time volunteering at the middle school in various classrooms.

“I have always enjoyed working with kids and, after volunteering in the classroom, I knew that was what I wanted to do. I like to be able to help the students and see them succeed.”

Melchert attended the University of Northern Iowa, earning a degree in elementary education with a minor in special education.

Prior to coming to teach within the MCSD, she taught fourth grade at Sacred Heart School, also in Monticello.

She said it was an easy decision to teach at her former school because she already knew so many of the staff. Melchert also student taught at Carpenter Elementary.

“I really like working close to home,” she said. (Melchert resides in Hopkinton.) “When this position opened up at the middle school, it was just what I had been looking for and what I wanted to do.”

Having now the perspective of being a teacher within the MCSD versus a student, Melchert said she’s realized how much work teachers actually go through every day.

“As a student, you just think about how much homework you are getting and all of the work the teachers are making you do during the day. Being a teacher, I am able to understand that everything the teacher does is to benefit the students.

“I am working extra to help my students and putting in the extra work so that everything is ready for each day,” continued Melchert. “Everything I do benefits each and every student I have.”

Attending a smaller school district like MCSD, Melchert was able to get to know many of her own teachers. She said that appreciation is even greater now. She reflected on the support her teachers gave to her and other students.

“They helped me get to where I am today,” she praised.

And many of those teachers and staff are now Melchert’s co-workers. She already formed a bond and relationship with them.

“I biggest change is that I can call them by their first names and not ‘Mr.’ or ‘Mrs.,’” she joked.

Being a part of a group of returning MHS graduates now giving back to their school, Melchert said so many have wanted to come back and teach here.

“It really shows that we had great people in our lives who helped us want to come back to this school district. I am very happy to have gotten this opportunity.”