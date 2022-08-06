One dies in Cascade fire

The Monticello Fire Department was called as mutual aid to an apartment/business fire in Cascade during the evening of June 1.

Christian Wagner, 39, perished in the fire, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. The blaze totally engulfed an apartment above the Interior Elements business at 206 First Ave. W. in downtown Cascade. The business sustained smoke and water damage.

MFD Chief Joe Bayne said the Monticello department was paged at 9:15 p.m., and responded with about 18 of its members. They were on the scene until about midnight, Bayne said.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The MFD was one of six departments called to the fire. The others were Cascade, Worthington, Bernard, Farley and Dubuque.