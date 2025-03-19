One driver injured in three-vehicle accident

A three-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday, March 12, at around 10:52 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Street and E. Grand Street.

Sandra Kay Jensen, 79, of Center Junction was driving a 2020 Buick Encore Preference, traveling north in the 100 block of Cedar Street. Two vehicles, a 2014 Chevy Impala and a 2022 Honda Passport EXL, were legally parked along the east side of Cedar Street, with one open parking spot between the two vehicles. Jensen’s vehicle left the roadway on the east side of the street, striking the rear passenger side of the Chevy Impala. Jensen’s vehicle started to roll, landing on the driver’s side in the lawn of a residence at the corner of Cedar and Grand. When Jensen struck the Chevy Impala, the vehicle pushed through the open parking spot and struck the rear of the Honda Passport.

When the Monticello Police Department arrived on scene, Jensen was conscious and alert. The Monticello Fire Department was called to extricate her from her vehicle. The Monticello Ambulance Service transported Jensen to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for her injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Impala was sitting in his vehicle when the crash occurred. He refused medical treatment on scene. There were no occupants inside the Honda Passport during the time of the accident.

Damage to Jensen’s vehicle was estimated at $20,000 (totaled). There was approximately $10,000 (totaled) in damages to the Impala, and $3,000 in damages to the Honda.