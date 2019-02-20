OPN reveals detailed images of school facilities

“All I can say is wow! I can’t believe it’s come this far!”

Those words of praise were spoken by Dan Dailey, a member of the Monticello school facilities committee, after seeing the renderings of the proposed new middle school and high school renovations.

During the Wednesday, Feb. 13 Monticello Board of Education work session, Katie Harms and Roger Worm, both with OPN Architects, revealed digital renderings of the centralized school campus. Aside from the school board members, Dailey and several school officials were present.