Oswald carries on Eagle Scout family tradition

Alex Oswald of Monticello, who will be 18 in less than two weeks, joins his two older brothers by carrying on a family legacy of becoming Eagle Scouts.

Now, Alex, Ben, and Ryan Oswald are all Eagle Scouts.

“It’s cool that’s we’re all Eagle Scouts in the family,” said Alex. “It’s a high honor at that rank.”

Scouts must complete their Eagle Scout project before they turn 18. Alex finished his project in mid-July.

“It got delayed because things got busy,” he admitted. “But knowing my 18th birthday was coming helped to motivate me to get it done.”

He actually started thinking about what he wanted to do for his project a couple of years ago. With his family frequenting the Cascade Sportsman’s Club (located 8 miles south of Cascade on Highway 136), Alex chose to make four bat houses to be erected throughout the park. He chose locations near the entrance and by the lake.

“My family camps there every year and the mosquitos are bad,” shared Alex. “So I wanted to do something to help.”

In 2019, Alex’s brother, Ben, also built bat houses for his Eagle Scout project, but benefitting the Baty Disc Golf Course in Monticello.

Alex contacted Jordan Moats, president of the Sportsman’s Club, about contributing to the park.

“He knew about the bug problem too,” Alex said.

After researching various designs and sizes of bat houses to make, Alex said he found a simple design to work off of.

“It required two main materials,” he said. “I was able to get four boxes out of one piece of plywood.”

Between family members and contacts through the Sportsman’s Club who donated materials, Alex only needed to spend about $200 to complete his project.

“The Sportsman’s Club was able to donate half the wood I needed,” he said.

While Alex helps his dad on occasion on projects in their garage, woodworking is not his forte. But, he said this project came easy to him.

“It’s not my specialty, but it helped that I stayed organized.”

In early June, Alex got to work building the bat houses, with help from family and his fellow Scouts.

The posts for the bat houses were 16 feet high. They dug the holes 4 feet deep, leaving the posts 12 feet in the air.

Of becoming an Eagle Scout, Alex said it feels good to have accomplished this milestone.

Since first grade, Alex has been in Scouts, completing his tenue with Troop 66.

“I started as a Tiger,” he said of her early Scouting career.

Throughout his years in Scouts, Alex thoroughly enjoyed the outdoor activities such as weekend camping trips.

In mid-June, 12 Monticello Scouts and two from Cascade traveled to Swamp Base High Adventure in Louisiana for a five-day paddling adventure through the swamps in the South.

“We saw 158 alligators,” reported Alex, not that anyone was counting…

In July, Alex was the only Scout from the area to take part in the Scouts National Jamboree in West Virginia. He went as part of the Scouts Hawkeye Area Council.

“It was a fun experience. It was like a giant campout.”

Over 15,000 Scouts from across the country took part. Alex said it was fun to meet so many other Scouts.

While there, Alex got the chance to zipline, rock climb, go white-water rafting, and try his hand at other water sports and activities.

Overall, Alex said his years in Scouts taught him a lot of different life skills he can now apply to his every day, adult life, notably leadership and communication.

In a few weeks, Alex will start his senior year at Monticello High School. His future plans include attending the University of Northern Iowa to major in accounting.

Alex is the son of Lisa and Dean Oswald.