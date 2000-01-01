Dianne and Don Kramer of Dyersville presented a program at the Monticello Public Library on Dec. 14 titled “Our Neighbors, the Amish.” The couple lives near Amish settlements throughout Dubuque and Delaware counties. They have gotten to know several Amish families, and offer this program on their ways of life, religion and traditions. Their presentation included information on Amish beliefs, their language (German and Pennsylvania Dutch), Rumspringa (rite of passage for Amish teens), “Believer’s Baptism,” marriages and weddings (which are kept quite simple’ Amish men grow a beard once they’re married), their homes, their schools (Amish children attend school through eighth grade), social gatherings, occupations (not all Amish farm), church (which rotates between their homes), clothing, health and healing, taxes (the Amish do pay property taxes despite the misconception), funerals and burials (with a year of grieving). (Photo by Kim Brooks)