Outdoor classroom provides added benefits at Shannon School

Every May, the Monticello Community School District elementary students take part in the PTO Walk-a-Thon. They run a mile, or sometimes more, around the track.

This event doesn’t just allow the kids to run off some energy, but it raises money for PTO and the elementary teachers. Students also collect donations/pledges. Last year’s Walk-a-Thon helped raised money for the outdoor classroom at Shannon School. This year’s Walk-a-Thon on May 12 will raise funds for a potential outdoor classroom at Carpenter School in the near future. The goal: $4,000.

The idea for an outdoor classroom started with MCSD parent and Grant Wood AEA Occupational Therapist (OT) Audrey White. Her family set a goal to spend 1,000 hours outdoors for a whole year, something they were able to accomplish last year.

“I saw the benefits of being outdoors with my own kids,” she shared. “How could we provide those same opportunities to all kids?”

White then pitched the idea to First-grade Teacher Stacy Campbell and Kindergarten Teacher Jolene Schlemme. How could the school provide students with more time outside while still focusing on education?

K-4 Librarian and Technology Coach Heather Hansen, who serves on PTO, was also on board.

An outdoor classroom was something PTO had thought of years ago, but it never got off the ground. Bringing to up to Elementary Principal Denny Folken, White said he liked the idea.

Sitting behind Shannon School is a concession stand used by Monticello Parks and Recreation/MYBSA. The gals approached P&R Director Jacob Oswald about potentially using it during the school year, when P&R is not using it, for the site of the outdoor classroom. Not only can the school store their materials inside the facility, but there is an overhang that provides shade, picnic tables to the kids to use, and restrooms.

“It was ideal,” noted Hansen.

“Jacob was nice to set things up inside so we could have some storage room,” added Schlemme.

The site for the outdoor classroom was checked off the list.

Then, a survey was sent out to all Shannon teachers to see what their needs might be when using the outdoor classroom and whether they thought they might be able to put it to use.

Last winter, PTO created an Amazon Wish List where parents and members of the community could purchase items specifically for the outdoor classroom and they would be shipped directly to Shannon School. Some of those items included storage caddies, dry erase boards, yoga mats, chalk, first aid kit, pencil sharpeners, and more. What wasn’t donated from the wish list, PTO purchased the rest.

“Everyone was very generous throughout the whole process,” thanked Schlemme.

As the weather warms up, many teachers are getting great use out of the outdoor classroom. Hansen shared that it’s used about three times a week right now.

“Teachers can just go and use it whenever they want,” she said.

Some incorporate outdoor learning within their daily lessons. For example, a teacher might take students out to draw shadows for art class.

Campbell said she signed her class up twice a week. On Wednesday mornings they use it during math. On Fridays they use it during Center Time for independent literacy.

Students and teachers also use their tablets and laptops outside, which meant the school needed to add Wi-Fi.

“Some teachers have been playing music while out here,” noted White.

Hansen said they also plan to have their teacher meetings there as well.

Everyone has seen the added benefits of having the outdoor classroom.

“It’s good for all of us to be out in the sun with space to spread out,” said Schlemme. “It’s enjoyable.”

Campbell said there are also sensory benefits, too.

“It helps motivate the kids,” she said.

Hansen said the kids can be on their own, in their own space.

White said being outdoors allows kids to move around more, increasing their physical and mental health, increasing their academic success, and increasing their emotional stability.

“Nature is therapeutic,” she added. “It restores mental functioning, and puts our senses at that ‘just right’ learning state.”

White said the conversation has already begun at Carpenter for an outdoor classroom there.

“PTO is open to supporting it,” she said.