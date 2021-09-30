Oxford Junction family honors son’s legacy with local dog park

The Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter in Monticello officially opened its Duane Ockenfels Memorial Dog Park on Saturday, Sept. 25.

In October, the shelter will celebrate its fifth anniversary of operation in Monticello. AWF Board President Cindy Bagge said a dog park is something they have been planning for a while.

Plans soon became a reality when Roger and Donna Ockenfels of Oxford Junction donated money in their son’s, Duane, memory to establish a dog park.

Located off Business Highway 151 north of Monticello, the 50-by-187-foot dog park lies just in front of the shelter.

“It’s a nice flat area,” noted Bagge. “Perfect for a dog park.”

Aside from the donation money from the Ockenfels family, AWF also received a $1,000 grant from the Jones County Community Foundation to help cover the costs of the first phase of the dog park.

Duane was 41 years old when he passed away. A sign designating the dog park in Duane’s honor states: “Duane was well known for his kind heart. As an adult, he provided loving homes for three dogs. One such dog was Troy, who was with Duane for 13 years. It has been said that Duane never rushed into getting a dog; his three dogs found him. As a result of his strong commitment to the welfare of dogs, the Ockenfels family has chosen to memorialize Duane by taking the lead in establishing the first phase of the area’s first dog park.”

“We worked with the Ockenfels to plant the first seed,” Bagge said of the eventual larger dog park area.

Bagge said nothing like this dog park exists in Jones County, let alone in the area.

“Our goal is to pull visitors in from off the highway,” she said of the added attraction to Monticello.

AWF and the Ockenfels are also researching the legality of adding a dog park sign to Highway 151 to draw people in.

“We have the funds set aside,” said Bagge.

The dog park will be in operation from dawn until dusk. Use of the park is free to the public.

The following rules do apply: All dogs must be…

• Fully vaccinated for rabies

• Accompanied by a responsible person at least 16 years old

• On a leash when entering and exiting the area

• Under the handler’s visual contact and voice control at all times

Michael Boysen, Boysen Fencing of Monticello, installed the chain-link fence around the dog park.

“We were glad to give him our business,” said Bagge of keeping the project local. “This is a great size area for dog owners to feel comfortable enough to let their dogs run around. It’s not too big.”

Phase two of the dog park project will eventually involve additional space and lighting.

While all dogs, big and small, are invited to use the dog park, there are a few limitations:

• No vicious, dangerous, or aggressive dogs.

• No dogs with communicable diseases.

• No dogs in heat.

“Owners must be responsible for their own pets and be mindful of that,” urged Bagge.

To that note, a dog owner cannot have more than two dogs in the park at the same time. Pinch, choke, and spike collars must be removed from a dog before entering the park, to avoid injury to other dogs. Owners must clean up after their dogs. Biodegradable bags are available at the dog park, as well as a waste tank for disposal.

The Duane Ockenfels Dog Park is open to all users; not just those in Monticello or Jones County.

“There are no members or day passes,” Bagge said of the unlimited use. “We want this to be enjoyed by everyone, and to help Duane’s memory live on.”

Aside from allowing one’s dog to enjoy the atmosphere, the public can also bring a picnic lunch and sit on the benches provided or in the gazebo.

To assist with upkeep and maintenance of the dog park, and eventual expansion, there is a secure donation box outside for the public to offer a donation.

“This is such a lovely way to honor Duane’s memory that is far-reaching,” Bagge said.

The AWF Shelter and Duane Ockenfels Memorial Dog Park is located at 22407 Business Highway 151, Monticello. You can also contact the shelter at 319-975-8283.