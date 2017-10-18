Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

In her 11th year working for the Monticello Community School District, Janice Wallerich is the ELP coordinator and art teacher, both at Monticello Middle School.

ELP (Extended Learning Program) is the talented and gifted program for fifth and sixth graders in the subjects of math and English.