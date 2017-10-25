Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Robyn Ponder has held several titles working for the MCSD in the last 11 years. This year, though, she’s taking on the role of At Risk Coordinator, with many responsibilities falling in her lap.

“This is not a new position,” explained Ponder. “Just the responsibilities and name have changed.”