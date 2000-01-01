Panthers celebrate multiple awards



Gold Glove Award winners, from left: Tyler Hospodarsky, Avery Martensen, Andrew Mescher, Jacob Manternach, Alex Nealson, Gavin Cooper and Alex Kremer.



Silver Slugger Award winners, from left: Gavin Cooper, Jon Mootz, Jacob Manternach, Andrew Mescher, Kyle Sperfslage and Ryan Manternach. Jacob Manternach also earned the award for Highest Quality At Bat Percentage.



The Monticello High School baseball team held its annual awards banquet July 30 at MHS. Earning All-District honors, from left: Tyler Hospodarsky, Ryan Manternach, Jacob Manternach, Andrew Mescher, Kyle Sperfslage and Alex Kremer. (Photos courtesy of Adriel Soper)



Cy Young Award winners, from left: Ryan Manternach, Kegan Arduser, Andrew Mescher and Kyle Sperfslage.



River Valley All-Conference players for the Panthers, first row from left: Jon Mootz, Gavin Cooper and Kyle Sperfslage. Second row: Kegan Arduser, Avery Martensen, Jacob Manternach, Andrew Mescher and Ryan Manternach.



Earning Academic All-Conference honors, first row from left: Andrew Wall, Jon Mootz, Alex Kremer, Tyler Hospodarsky, Gavin Cooper and Kyle Sperfslage. Second row: Ryan Manternach, Andy Tjaden, Avery Martensen, Andrew Mescher and Jacob Manternach. Not pictured is Kirklen Kiburz.