Parham looks back on years with NMM fondly

As you read this week’s issue of the Monticello Express, a long-time Jones County tourist attraction, the National Motorcycle Museum, has closed its doors after 22 of calling Anamosa home.

The museum, home to John and Jill Parham’s extensive collection of antique and one-of-a-kind motorcycles and memorabilia from all over the globe, closed on Sept. 4.

Mecum Auctions out of Davenport moved in and held the John Parham Estate Collection auction Sept. 6-9.

In early 2023, Jill Parham made the public announcement that the museum was closing its doors in September.

When John passed away in 2017, she dedicated herself to keeping the place open over the last six years.

“No man had a collection like this,” marveled Parham of the hundreds of bikes and thousands of signs, toys, and advertising pieces that were housed in the museum. “John loved it and enjoyed it when he was alive, and I’ve loved it and enjoyed it. It’s just time.

“I want to move to a new chapter in my life,” she continued. “It’s bittersweet for me to close this place down and split the collection up. I’m not regretting at all that I kept this place open, the years that I did after John passed. I knew what financial state it was in when he passed and I thought I can change it. I tried…”

The decision to close was something Parham, her son Zach, and the museum’s board of directors, all collectively supported.

Mecum will showcase and auction off 300 motorcycles and around 6,200 pieces of memorabilia. One such bike on the auction that was loaned to the museum appeared in the movie “Wild Angels” (1966).

“Everyone wants to know what’s going to be the top bike. That could be the top bike,” Parham said. “But you never know what something is going to go for when you get two guys bidding against each other.”

Late last week, they were busy constructing a large tent next to the museum. That tent will welcome bidders, those who have secured a number, through the door. No general public is allowed to view the auction, out of respect for the bidders.

“You have to buy a bidder pass from Mecum to be able to bid,” noted Parham. “It gives you a number and it gives them your financial history so that they know when you bid, you’re going to be able to pay for it. No one else will be allowed in because they don’t feel it’s fair to the bidders to have a bunch of the public in the way. It’s only fair.”

Parham and her son planned to also be on hand during the days of the auction to greet those who have traveled near and far to have a piece of history and John’s legacy.

“I want to congratulate people who are going to get some bikes that are very dear to our hearts, that John’s had for a long time,” said Parham. “Hopefully they’ll love them just as much as we did. John had such a passion for vintage bikes.”

Parham and her family took the time to make some hard decisions, too, concerning which bikes they would keep as well.

“I kept 10 of his (John’s) bikes. They are fine bikes. I am sure people wish I’d put them in the auction,” she laughed. “They’ll be in my family forever.”

One such family keepsake is a one-of-a-kind 1911 Merkel, a bike John purchased at an auction himself in 2014.

“There are hardly any Merkels around anymore because of the early years of them. There wasn’t that many made,” Parham said. “It’s a beautiful bike.”

Obviously, she also kept the shiny, bright yellow 1955 Harley-Davidson FL Panhead, what many referred to as “the J&P Cycles’ bike.”

That was one of the last keepsakes to leave the Motorcycle Museum.

“I have a real nice portion of John at home…”

Parham admitted she changed her mind a lot when it came to which bikes to keep and which to auction off.

One day, she was sitting in the corner of the museum known as the “Best of the Best.” A video of her husband was playing on a screen as she began to have a heart-to-heart conversation with him. As she asked John to guide her in making this decision, she looked up and saw a picture in the video of John riding a Harley-Davidson Knucklehead bike.

“I wasn’t going to keep that bike, (and then) I thought, ‘What the heck is wrong with me? Yes, I’m taking that bike home!’ So that day, I took that bike home.”

In the last several weeks, the Motorcycle Museum has been flooded with visitors from all over the state, country and world. On Aug. 26, 1,060 people came to the museum. Aug. 21-29, they saw 3,000 people. Parham said she can’t imagine the crowd that would be here over Labor Day weekend, the final days of business.

The gift shop inside the museum has had to re-order and re-stock t-shirts because they can’t keep enough in stock for thre growing demand. Shot glasses, magnets, and J&P Cycles history books flew off the shelves.

“We’ve sold over 5,000 t-shirts; it’s crazy!”

After announcing the closing, Parham said a handful of dedicated staff stuck around to see this till the very end.

“I’ve been fortunate. I want to say a huge thank you to my staff. They agreed to all stay on here with me. I haven’t lost anybody.”

Parham and her staff have been working days recently to greet all of the last-minute visitors.

“We’re all exhausted,” she said. “It’s been emotional. It’s like reliving John’s funeral all over again, which is kind of sad for me.”

So many people have shared stories with Parham about their history with J&P Cycles or seeing the Parhams at a Sturgis rally.

“Everyone has a story; and I love hearing them.”

People from around the world are expected to attend the auction. You can bid in-person, online or over the phone. Parham said a museum in Austria plans to fly in for the auction after a fire destroyed many of their antique motorcycle displays.

“People have asked me if I’m sad some of these bikes might end up overseas,” shared Parham. “I’m not sad that they’ll go overseas. I want them to go to a home that has the same passion as John had.”

Another load of Parham’s back is the fact that the museum building itself has been sold, though nothing has been disclosed as to the plans for the facility.

Parham looks back on her and her husband’s years at the museum fondly. She was honest in saying that it’s time for her to step back and retire, wanting to travel and spend much more time with her family.

“This has been a very big decision for me. I’ve been a workaholic all my life. I’m tired. I’ve worked for a long time. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to be involved in motorcycling. The motorcycle industry is my family.

“I want to turn the page. I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life yet. I feel it’s my time.

“We’re making more history now than I ever thought I would in my whole life. It’s been a great ride and I still plan on doing that ride.”