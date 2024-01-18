Parks and Rec, an important part of our community

There are many aspects of living in Monticello that drive people to our town to plant their roots here and raise families. Monticello is blessed with a great school system, a diverse business community including retail, ag businesses, industries, car dealerships, grocery stores and many health and professional services.

There are also many things to do here and places to visit, including the Aquatic Center, the library, the Great Jones County Fair, Camp Courageous, the all-weather track. We are now a Main Street Community. If you look up and down main street most of the buildings are filled.

One of the up and comers to this whole process is our Parks and Recreation Department. Yes, we have had this program for many years but for the past few years Parks Director Jacob Oswald has taken this program to new heights.

He has added programs, events and activities for people of all ages. I’ve watched Jacob grow our youth programs. He has worked hard to raise funds, find volunteers and do what it takes to improve his department. I have seen the time and dedication he has put into his job and for what? To be continually birddogged for his efforts?

It’s no secret a couple of council members have made the P&R Department their focus of negativity over the years. That also goes for a select few members of the community. You can’t open the Express opinion pages without reading about their complaints or seeing his department picked on constantly in the city council stories. Thankfully over the years the majority of the council has been a proponent of the Parks Department. Hats off to the Park Board for their time, effort and support.

How often do you get criticized for doing a good job before you go on to other things? My opinion: this select few that keep the wheels of discouragement focused on Parks and Rec are in the minority. How many of those naysayers even use P&R?

From a personal standpoint, I, along with several others, play tennis three times a week in the Berndes Center. We pay a daily fee to do so. When we are done several senior citizens come in and walk. They are followed by another group playing pickleball, also paying to use this service.

This past year many of us completed a survey and an overwhelming 80 percent of the community answered they would like to see the city continue to expand our trail system yet here we are debating a REAP grant, taking the information about the grant and twisting it so it seems like there is some hocus pocus involved with the grant.

In last week’s paper the focus on that grant was that the council should oversee the process and have final say. I wholeheartedly disagree. The council, at most, should sign on or off on the idea of applying for grants. Then the trust of going through the process should fall into the laps of the department heads. If the awarded grants come with any stipulations, it would be up to the council to pass or reject the use of those grants.

As a 25-year member of the Monticello Fire Department, we applied for many grants over the years. For a few of those grants we hired a professional grant writer. I don’t believe there would be any reason for the city to have rubber stamped said grants before they were submitted.

If you agree with any of my points in my column, I would encourage you to voice your opinion with those who seem to oppose spending money for a top-notch rec program. I carefully stayed away from the taxation argument in my column because I think the majority in our community understand that it is money well spent.

Growth is important to sustain our infrastructure. Once we start turning the other direction it will be hard to get back what we’ve lost. Remember, taxation without representation applies to all in our community, not just a few that speak their minds.