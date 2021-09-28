Parks and Rec plans Healthiest State Walk, Oct. 6

Monticello Parks and Recreation is taking part in a statewide program that encourages health and wellness.

Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative has the goal of becoming the healthiest state in the nation.

“According to the 2019 America’s Health Rankings, Iowa is number 20 in the nation when it comes to our state’s physical, mental, and social well being,” states the Initiative website.

One way to encourage healthy habits is to take walks around one’s community.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Iowans from across the state, groups in all 99 counties, will take to the streets (sidewalks, trails, etc.) and walk a mile to collectively reach a statewide goal.

Monticello’s walk will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Willow Trail. Participants will start at near the E. Oak Street Bridge and walk north along the trail to the E. First Street Bridge. (You can park your vehicles in the parking lot in front of the Willow Shelter next to Pizza Ranch.)

“This is the healthy thing to do,” Jacob Oswald, Parks and Rec director, said about why the department chose to take part. “It’s not necessarily sports-related, and it gives people a chance to get outside.”

Oswald said Parks and Rec is not just about athletes and sports; they want to promote healthy living as well.

One way the department is working to encourage lifestyle changes is by building a city trail near Kitty Creek. With the first two phases of the trail complete, another phase involves expanding the trail to the north through the new Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh property.

The Healthiest State Walk on Oct. 6 is also an opportunity for Parks and Rec to showcase approximately where that trail extension is proposed.

“There will be a little off-roading and some terrain issues,” Oswald warned of the walk through the developing property. “So dress accordingly.”

This year’s theme for the Healthiest State Walk is “Walk More. Connect More.”

“It’s all about celebrating the social benefits of walking,” said Oswald.

Participants can get a head-start by playing Connection BINGO. All of the squares are focused on ways you can connect with nature, others, your community, and more. Those who play along with the BINGO game and submit their card online have a chance to win a prize package valued at $1,200.

Some of the squares offer: “Walk to get a meal or coffee.” “Have a meaningful chat while walking.” “Walk yourself or your kids to school.”

The BINGO card can be printed at the link on the City of Monticello – IA Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Cards must be submitted by Oct. 6.

“It’s a fun way to get people outside doing different things while on a walk,” urged Oswald.

While COVID prompted people to get outside last year, Parks and Rec encourages outdoor activity throughout the year.

The Healthiest State Walk is for people of all ages. The projected path is just over 1 mile, and should take about a half-hour or so to complete.

No registration is required; just show up on Oct. 6 to take part.