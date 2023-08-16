Parks and Rec pursues REAP grant for land purchase, trail expansion

During the Aug. 7 Monticello City Council meeting, the council was asked to consider authorizing the submission of a REAP (Resource Enhancement and Protection program) grant application to purchase land to expand local and regional trails.

The Monticello Parks and Recreation Department is wanting to apply for the grant through the DNR in the amount of $100,000. This would be to acquire 8 acres of land adjacent to Highway 151 to allow the city to expand the paved trail system.

The property in question would provide a trail connection between the Monticello High School/Middle School campus off Oak Street to Kirkwood and the park and ride area on Amber Road/X-44.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said this would also provide a pedestrian and bike route from the schools to Kirkwood.

"There is land for sale now and the opportunity presents itself," he told the council. "The grant would help pay for the property for a trail to occur in the near future.

"We're not proposing to build a trail next week or next summer," continued Farnum. "We'll need grant money to build that, too."

"By creating accessible pathways, we seek to promote active lifestyles, enhance recreational opportunities, and facilitate sustainable transportation options," noted the information presented to the council. "The expansion will enable individuals of all ages and abilities to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors while supporting environmental conservation and community well-being."

This is also part of a larger trail master plan, incorporation with the just completed Wapsipinicon Trail Project in Anamosa.

The council approved the submission of a grant application.

In other city business:

• The council approved the third pay request from Boomerang in the amount of $184,974.50 related to the airport taxiway connector project.

• The council approved the hiring of Jayna Koffron as a full-time A-EMT (advanced EMT) at the Monticello Ambulance Service at a wage of $22.40 an hour.

Koffron has a bachelor's degree in human physiology. She is currently volunteering with the Lisbon/Mount Vernon ambulance service. She also plans to work toward her paramedic certification.

She'll start in Monticello during the second week of September.

"This rounds out of A-EMT staff," noted Farnum. "But we still need two full-time paramedics to fill the gaps with scheduling."

In addition, Farnum informed the council that he's been discussing the ambulance director position with Lori Lynch, the current lead paramedic. He and Lynch and the staff are also working on setting goals and priorities for the ambulance department.

"Everyone is working together to keep the service moving forward at the level it should be," he said.

• The council approved a quote of $131,365 from DBT Transportation Services to replace the AWOS (Automatic Weather Observation System) at the Monticello airport.

In March, lightning struck the technology at the airport, causing it to go down. Aviation representatives from the DOT and FAA have expressed the urgency to get the system back up and operating.

The city's insurance deductible is $5,000. The insurance company is willing to replace the entire system, less the deductible.

Farnum said this was a five-month process in working with the insurance company.

Due to the fact that DBT is one of just two companies that specialize in this type of work throughout the Midwest, the council's approval also waives the bidding process.

The replacement AWOS will be operational via Bluetooth, meaning there would be no further risk of getting hit by lightning.

The cost of this project is covered by the airport.

• The council approved a quote from Midwest Concrete in the amount of $10,000 to replace the curb and gutter on South Street next to Cornerstone Building Brands. This stems from a sidewalk replacement project.

Mayor Dave Goedken said if Midwest removed their $1,500 mobilization fee, the bid would be under $10,000 and the city wouldn't have to go out to bid.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler said he would visit with Midwest about the request.