Parks and Rec works to bring back winter pastime

Since late December, the Monticello Parks and Recreation Department has been working on a new location for an ice-skating rink in town, a spot that holds some local history…

The site north of the football field on the ball diamond, behind the Monticello School District bus barn, has been prepped and tested for an ice rink. (Now if the weather and Mother Nature would just cooperate!)

Back in the early 1950s, it was actually the Greater Monticello Committee (GMC) that spearheaded the idea for an ice rink in Monticello. During the GMC’s meeting in October 1952, “considerable discussion was held on the subject of a lighted community ice skating rink… Several possible sites were suggested with most favoring being given the area used for parking at the high school football games.”

In December 1954, construction started on an ice rink north of the football field. The location was ideal because it was close to a water source at the city’s pump house there.

A Dec. 16, 1954 article in the Express explained the process of building a rink. City “workmen” sprayed water on the bottom of the surface to allow the water to soak into the ground and freeze. “This formed a waterproof basin,” the article read.

Carl Egger, street commissioner, said that once the weather was cold enough, they would spray more water on the rink to allow it to freeze.

A bulldozer was used to remove the dirt from the surface and form a wall (berm) to hold the water.

It was also noted that the city council wished to have lights near the rink for those skating into the evening. (Remember, it gets dark earlier in the winter.)

By early 1960, a warming house and small shelter were built and placed near the southeast corner of the ice rink. (Clearly the ice rink was seeing plenty of use.)

By December 1960, when winter reappeared, a Dec. 22, 1960 Express article read: “The council also agreed to provide water and maintenance for an ice-skating rink. The agreement came after Ted Krouse and William Hall appeared before the council and asked for the city’s cooperation in the establishment of a skating rink.”

Krouse then took it upon himself to lead efforts to see to it that an ice rink was available to children and adults in Monticello.

The Express explained the process of creating a rink… “The rink is being sprayed with water instead of flooding an area as was done in the past. Krouse and Hall conferred with park personnel in Cedar Rapids on the best method to use in establishing an ice surface for skating. Flooding is not recommended because it tends to thaw the ground. Spraying has been used effectively in Cedar Rapids and provides a smooth surface.”

Krouse and Hall also felt the rink needed to have adult supervision during peak usage. They thought perhaps a civic group might volunteer their time.

The city council was in agreement that the city provide the manpower to keep the rink smooth and full of water, as well and clear of snow. (The city was quite supportive of such an effort.)

Throughout the late 1950s, ‘60s, and early 1970s, numerous Express articles and photos showed people of all ages enjoying use of an ice rink in Monticello. Any time there was a snow day, school kids “flooded” the rink (no pun intended).

“Monticello’s ice-skating rink at the football field was busy with children and teenagers enjoying the winter sport while free from classroom duties,” read the Express.

Children’s birthday parties were held at the ice rink. Groups such a Camp Fire, 4-H, and school classes held skating parties there.

In the Feb. 7, 1974 Express, it noted that sixth graders from Carpenter School were studying life in Scandinavia, so they held a skating party on the rink to mimic life in Scandinavia.

In July 1965, the sports pages in the Express ranked the top 10 sporting activities in Monticello. Ice-skating came in at #6!

In the Dec. 16, 1976 Express, Editor Betty Wagner’s weekly “Bouquets & Brickbats” column gave that week’s bouquet to Ray Kleinow “for standing out in the sub-zero weather and cold in order to flood Monticello’s ice-skating rink and in general, looking after its maintenance. He has been doing this for six years now.”

The community really supported outdoor recreation, even in the winter.

In 1977, Wagner penned an editorial about all of the things that make Monticello “a good place to live.” Among the two-page listing was winter recreation and ice skating.

“To sum up,” she wrote, “Monticello is indeed a good place to live!”

In 1978, the city council was reviewing the five-year department plan for Parks and Rec. Included in the plan was an ice-skating rink.

Three decades of family and community fun were had at the ice rink near the football field. The hope is to have that fun continue as Parks and Rec employees Jacob Oswald and Kegan Arduser work to bring back a local favorite winter pastime.