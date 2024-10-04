Parks & Rec promotes cleanliness, local art

“We can all help to keep our parks clean, and local artists get to show off their work, too. Maybe it’ll snowball into other (community) art projects.”

The Monticello Parks and Recreation Department recently introduced a unique project in an attempt to involve the residents of the community, in more ways than one.

While visiting the town of Vinton, P&R Director Jacob Oswald saw a project he knew could be duplicated in Monticello: Metal drum barrels beautifully painted and used as trash receptacles.

“The wheels started turning,” he said.

As it also happens, part of the Monticello P&R Master Plan included the idea of adding art to public areas and parks throughout the community.

“It accomplishes two things; a dual purpose,” offered Oswald. “Receptacles for people to use for their trash and public art.”

Monticello resident Robert Claussen donated 15 55-gallon drum barrels for this purpose. Public Works has offered to cut the top of the barrels off. About a dozen have been spoken for, with three remaining should a budding artist wish to showcase their talent.

Right now, there are two barrels completed and out in public. One, painted by Diane Martinsen, featuring pickles playing pickleball, is located at an obvious spot… the outdoor pickleball courts. The second one, with a floral scene painted by Dianna Rucker and her granddaughter Ros Russ, is at the start of Willow Trail off Oak Street.

Oswald said the idea is to place these drum barrels at high-traffic locations such as city parks, greenspaces, shelters, trails, etc.

“In some instances, the (painted) theme will determine the location,” he added.

For instance, if someone chose to paint flowers on a drum, that barrel will be placed at Riverside Gardens. If another person painted a drum with the superhero theme, you’ll see that one at the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground.

Any individual, family, or group can paint a drum. P&R will supply the barrel, but you have to purchase your own art supplies.

P&R has adopted guidelines for public art on display in Monticello. The drum barrels fall under these same guidelines. (A copy of the rules can be obtained by contacting P&R.)

There are some rules in terms of what is prohibited on the barrels. That includes no business logos, no slogans, no advertisements. Commercial content may be rejected. Artists must abide by copyright laws. All artwork must also be approved by the Park Board.

“Keep it clean and family friendly,” encouraged Oswald.

To inquire about painting a drum barrel, reach out to P&R at 319-465-6640 or joswald@ci.monticello.ia.us.