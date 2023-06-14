Parks & Rec proposes land swap with Golf Club

The Monticello City Council set a public hearing for Monday, July 3, at 6 p.m. regarding a proposed “land swap.”

During a recent Park Board meeting, they discussed swapping land near Riverside Gardens with the Monticello Golf Club.

The Golf Club owns land north of Riverside, roughly 7.7 acres. The city owns about 9.8 acres of land that is currently being maintained by the Golf Club, or portions of holes 1, 7, 8, and 9.

This land swap would provide an access point to the Maquoketa River. In addition, it would allow for the expansion of Willow Trail, similar to the proposed continuation of the trail behind Dollar Fresh.

If this land swap goes through, it was recommended that the city would cover the cost associated with surveying the properties and filing paperwork with the county.

“There is no commitment one way or another right now,” offered City Administrator Russ Farnum.

Mayor Dove Goedken asked if anyone had sought estimates for the cost for survey work. He asked whether a simple agreement concerning the two properties would be better, and less costly.

“This has not been discussed with the Fair Board that I am aware of,” noted Council member Tom Yeoman, who also sits on the Fair Board.

Farnum said this parcel has never been used by the fair for parking because it’s part of the fairways.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said one of his Park Board members sits on the Golf Board, which is how the discussion came about.

“I am very much in favor of the proposal,” he voiced. “But we have not looked into the costs yet.”

Council member Brenda Hanken suggested Parks and Rec could fundraise to pay for the surveying and filing fees.

In other city business:

• The council approved a $1,435.28 credit against a utility bill for property located at 303 E. Second St.

• Police Chief Britt Smith informed the council that he is actively recruiting to hire a new police officer following Officer Blaine Kamp resigned. (Kamp started his position in September.)

The application deadline is June 23.

• Jim Tjaden, Water/Wastewater superintendent, said his department has been extremely busy helping Cascade Communication with their fiber installation project within the city.

• A public hearing was held, with no public comment, regarding the sale of city-owned property at 541 N. Chestnut St.

The city sought RFPs for the property with no success. The council approved getting bids for demolition of the structures, clearing the site, and selling the empty lot for sale at a later date.

• Brian Wolken, director of Main Street Monticello, informed the council that the downtown would be closed Aug. 11-12 for the annual Monti Days festival.

• The council approved the hiring of a Water/Wastewater Department intern at $15 an hour. The intern in question is Sully Flynn of Monticello. Flynn needs to secure 120 hours over the summer in chemical engineering.