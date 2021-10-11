A partnership that benefits everyone

Last week, a virtual ribbon-cutting event was held to introduce everyone to the new Center for Healthcare Education & Simulation right here in Jones County. This project is a partnership between UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and Purdue University Global.

Located next to JRMC, the facility allows nursing students from Purdue, as well as staff at JRMC and eventually members of the community, to expand their healthcare education in more ways than one.

“Every year, Purdue Global will be bringing 160-odd nursing students into the rural environment into the state-of-the-art facility to receive training and give them exposure to a rural environment they otherwise wouldn’t get,” noted JRMC CEO Eric Briesemeister.

Construction on the simulation lab began in July. A couple of months later, students were welcomed in.

The facility includes two simulation rooms/patient rooms, two debriefing rooms, a skills lab, a supply room, staff offices, a kitchenette for staff and students, and a control room.

Students come to the facility during their fourth term of an accelerated eight-term nursing program at Purdue. (One term is 10 weeks long.)

“Terms four through eight is where they get into the true nursing courses,” explained Jessica Manning, MSN, RN, CNE, immersive learning coordinator and nursing professor at Purdue.

The simulation lab allows learners to experience real-life patient scenarios with programable mannequins. There is an adult mannequin, a pediatric patient, an expecting mother, and a baby.

Within the control room, staff and instructors perform the role of the “patient.” They can control everything from its vitals, complexion, illnesses, and even speak for them. There are also prerecorded phrases the patients can relay to the nurses.

“The learners can see the vitals in real time and when the numbers change,” explained Joanie Copper, DNP, RN, the newly hired clinical educator for the facility. “Based on what the patient presents with and what the healthcare provider does with the patient, we can adjust their vitals according to the real situation.”

“There’s not necessarily a right or wrong way; the simulation can take different directions,” added Manning.

“This allows them to practice difficult skills in a non-threatening environment,” said Copper.

The mannequins also exhibit a pulse, heart sounds, stomach sounds, dilated pupils, tears, eye movements, and more. The expecting mother can either give birth via a C-section or vaginally.

“You can put IVs in all of the mannequins and run fluids,” said Manning. “It’s like a real patient.”

The one-way mirrors inside the control lab allow those inside to see what’s taking place in the simulation rooms, but the learners can’t see in.

“It immerses the learners in the experience where they really care for the patient versus relying on the instructor to guide them through the steps,” noted Manning. “The instructor observes.”

There are also three cameras inside each simulation room that can be controlled to see certain areas of the room or zoom into a patient bed during an exercise, for example.

Once the learner completes an exercise, they head to the debriefing room to discuss what happened during the simulation.

“This is where the bulk of the learning happens,” said Manning. “We put the pieces together by watching the observation on TV.”

Some might question the need for labor and delivery simulation skills associated with JRMC.

“You might not always get to the hospital,” noted Copper. “We have low-volume, low-risk occurrences here. The staff needs to feel confident, competent, and efficient in the care they provide the patient.”

That’s why the simulation lab is so important. It not only provides education for nursing students, but it enhances the training opportunities for the JRMC staff.

“There’s optimism among our staff,” continued Copper. “We can provide the care our patients deserve, for our staff to feel empowered, confident and proud in what they’re doing.”

Before now, staff might travel to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids or another healthcare facility within the region for training.

“They can immerse themselves in the hands-on interactive training here,” added Copper.

That community use extends beyond nurses, but also for respiratory therapists, EMTs and paramedics, and physicians.

Purdue students graduate with an ASN, associate of science in nursing degree. Once they complete and pass the state licensure exam, they become an RN, registered nurse.

“They’re ready to be hired,” Copper said, noting a shortage of nurses right now.

Many associated with this project praise the need to bring such an opportunity to a critical access, rural hospital.

“In rural healthcare, we need to be more flexible in our roles as healthcare providers,” explained Copper. “Sometimes we assume two different roles at one time. This allows for their knowledge and experience to broaden and overlaps other disciplines. It allows for the variety and kinds of patients they may not necessarily always see.”

“This relationship will allow our students to be real-world ready, possibly even get to work at JRMC someday,” said Dr. Melissa Burdi, dean and vice president at Purdue. “At the same time, allowing our faculty the opportunity to collaborate with the esteemed staff at JRMC, addressing clinical needs while fostering positive patient outcomes.”

This is the first product of the partnership between Purdue and JRMC. In early December, another simulation facility will open at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Nebraska.

“The community support has been phenomenal,” praised Copper. “Everyone is very supportive of what we’re doing for the community, our staff, and the students.”