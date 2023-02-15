Passport photos, applications booming in Jones County

Recently, there has been an increase of activity at the Jones County Courthouse specifically for those looking into getting a new passport or renewing their passports.

The courthouse is your one-stop-shop for a passport.

Since October 2006, the Recorder’s Office has offered the service of taking people’s passport photos for a $10 fee.

In June 2011, the Auditor’s Office started assisting people with the passport applications and sending those off to the U.S. Department of State. That service is a $35 fee.

Both county offices financially benefit from offering these services to the public, being the only agents in the county to offer passport assistance.

From July 1, 2022, through Jan. 23, 2023, County Auditor Whitney Hein shared that they’ve processed 319 passports.

In this current fiscal year, County Recorder Sheri Jones shared that her office has taken 439 passport photos, as well as VISA photos. In addition, those applying for a permit to carry in another state must submit a photo. Jones’ office can assist with that, too.

Now that people are traveling again following a lull after the 2020 pandemic, more and more people are needing a passport, having never had one before.

Not only can you print off the passport forms online through the U.S. Department of State, but the Auditor’s Office has people who can help.

Hein said one thing people don’t know is have to have two personal checks (or money orders) with them, not a credit or debit card. One check is used to pay the Department of State; the other goes to the Auditor’s Office for that $35.

“That fee covers our postage for sending the application out to be processes,” Hein explained.

Of that $fee, $10 stays in Jones County. The rest is used for postage, etc.

For FY 2022, the county profited $15,680, processing 448 new or expired passports (after five years).

“That was our third highest year since 2011, Hein said.

Ashley Kurt, a deputy auditor, said that it typically takes between six to nine weeks to receive your passport in the mail. However, some people choose to expedite the process. For an additional $60, you can fast-track that down to three to five weeks.

“Most people don’t realize how long it takes,” noted Kurt of the processing time.

For those planning trips over spring break, the best time to start the passport process is early January to ensure you have enough time to fill out the application, have it processed, and to receive your passport on time.

But if you’re a family of four and you’re wanting to expedite your passport’s arrival, you’re paying $60 per family member to get it done.

To get your passport even faster, Kurt said people have been known to drive to Chicago or Minneapolis to the Passport Agency offices. For those needing to travel within 14 days/two weeks and can’t wait for the full passport processing time, you can appear in-person and apply for your passport.

Kurt warned that scenario is usually a two-day process to set up an appointment and have it processed the next day.

“You have to show immediate need,” she said.

Jones said it’s not just Jones County residents coming to get/renew passports, but residents of neighboring counties, too.

When applying for your passport, you must have proof of citizenship. This can be a certified birth certificate that’s issued by the state or county of birth. Applicants also need their parents’ birthdates, as well as the city and state of the parents’ birth.

Jones said if the applicant needs such documents as a birth or marriage certificate, her office can process those requests, for a fee, of course.

“I have also had individuals come from another county to get their birth certificate, as it is not available electronically,” she added.

“You’d be surprised how many people don’t know this information,” Hein said.

Those birth certificates are sent in with the passport application, but they do return to the owner once the passport is processed.

Kurt said if someone ever needs to provide proof of citizenship, some use their passport versus a driver’s license to do so.

Applicants can apply for either a passport card or a passport book. The card is the size of a driver’s license, and can only be used for travel by land or sea, not international air travel.

“If you were going on a fishing trip to Canada,” offered Kurt, as an example.

The cost of a card is also considerably cheaper, but it’s the same processing time.

Some additional helpful passport tips:

• If a minor, under 16, is applying for a passport, both parents must accompany that child to provide in-person written permission on the application.

• Don’t wear white/off-white when having your passport photo taken.

• Your attire in your passport photo cannot resemble that of a law enforcement officer or member of the military. For example, don’t wear camouflage.

• Don’t have your hair in a ponytail or wear a headband when having your photo taken.

• Call the Auditor and Recorder’s Office in advance to review all of the required documents and information needed.

“It’s better to make sure you have everything with you,” Hein said. “It’s all about the convenience for our citizens.”