Pathway to citizenship

“The town really welcomed us. I feel that’s one reason why we’re still here.”

Arnulfo and Karen Arriaga have had a lot to celebrate and be thankful for as 2025 rolled in.

For the past 12 years, they’ve operated La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Monticello. For the first eight years, they rented the building; four years ago, they chose to purchase the former Hardee’s building.

“Thank you, to the Monticello community, for their support of my business. We’ve been here for so long and that doesn’t happen without the support,” added Arnulfo.

The Arriaga family has been living in the State of Iowa since 2012.

On Jan. 17, Arnulfo took the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids, solidifying his pathway to becoming a citizen of the United States. Several members of the community, including Mary Melchert and Keith Stamp, co-founders of the Jones County Migrant Inclusion Group, were present for the special occasion. The Arriagas’ oldest son, Alan, a sophomore at Monticello High School, was able to witness his father becoming a U.S. citizen, too.

The family has two younger sons: Axel, seventh grade, and Giovanni, second grade.

In 2006, when Arnulfo was 19 years old, he came to the U.S. from his hometown in Mexico.

“This is the thing, people were coming from my hometown to the USA for a better future,” he said. “I see people doing that and I was thinking I want to be them. I wanted to come here and work and go back to my hometown. I didn’t see my future here back then. I wanted to come here and work and go back home. I came here to work and build my future, that was thinking back then.”

Now at the age of 38, he came to the realization that he’s now lived in the U.S. for half his life.

Before choosing to come to the U.S., Arnulfo had two brothers who came to the country.

“They came here to make some money,” he said.

So at the age of 19, that was also Arnulfo’s same goals.

A friend in Mexico had brothers living and working in Missouri; they had their own Mexican restaurant there.

“My plan was to come here for a couple of years and work and go back home,” added Arnulfo.

He always thought he’d meet his future wife and raise a family in his hometown.

That all changed when he met Karen Rangel, his wife of 16 years.

Karen’s family left their hometown, a border town along the Texas border, when she was 9 years old. With family already living in Missouri, they set their sights on the Midwest state.

“Over there (in Mexico), you have to pay for school. We were kind of struggling because there were a lot of us (kids),” shared Karen. “My uncle, my mom’s brother, and his wife lived in Missouri. They helped us move there.”

Karen has three brothers and one sister.

Her family owned an apartment building in Missouri, which is how the couple met when Arnulfo came looking for a place to live. Both were also working at the same restaurant together, too.

After six years in Missouri, the family moved to Iowa. They found out that there were two empty commercial buildings in both Monticello and Anamosa, both former Hardee’s restaurants. They would be perfect for opening two Mexican restaurants!

“He (Arnulfo) was already thinking about opening his own restaurant,” Karen said.

Because Karen is quite close to her sister, Celene (Fernandez), their family followed the Arriagas to Monticello, too.

“If we were going to move to another state, we’d like to do it together so we could help each other out,” Karen said of her tight-knit family. “My brother-in-law (Fermin Fernandez) and he (Arnulfo) wanted their own restaurants.”

So both opened La Hacienda restaurants in Monticello and Anamosa.

Twelve years later, the Arriagas’ restaurant remains strong.

It was a year and a half ago, though, that Arnulfo started to really consider not just his future, but his family’s future here in Monticello, Iowa.

“A lot of people think, ‘Why don’t they just become citizens?’” proposed Mary Melchert, who’s been working with Arnulfo throughout the entire citizenship process. “There’s a lot of government paperwork. You have to wait so many years. It is so complicated. Everybody’s situation is different, depending on the country they come from, age, their situation. It costs money. All of that goes into the mix.”

Arnulfo said he wanted to become a citizen because his wife and three sons were also citizens.

“There are more opportunities when you become a citizen,” he said. “It was on my mind before. I knew I was eligible to apply and then we started the process.”

The Arriagas and Melchert knew this was brand-new territory, so they reached out to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque (CCAD), and sought the expertise of Ry Meyer, an immigration attorney with CCAD.

“Private lawyers cost a lot of money,” noted Arnulfo.

“Without having the right connections, how would a person know they can get help through CCAD?” added Melchert. “No one should attempt that without an immigration attorney.”

The citizenship application is over 20 pages. The applicant must also submit numerous documents along with their application, more so for Arnulfo because he is a business owner.

Melchert said they were blessed to have Meyer’s help because halfway through the application process, some questions had changed, and Meyer informed them of the fact.

“Ry walked us through the process, which is the only way to do this,” Melchert said. “Immigration laws change all the time, not always for the bad. Ry was the key.”

After the application was complete and all proper documentation was submitted, then the real work began to study, study, and study up on the civics test Arnulfo needed to pass.

Arnulfo and Melchert spent many hours also working with the Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque. Their mission “is to offer hospitality, education, and advocacy to adult immigrants who are striving to better their lives.”

Melchert had already formed a relationship with the folks at the Lantern Center due to the work of the Migrant Inclusion Group.

The Lantern Center worked with Arnulfo to test his skills at speaking, reading, and writing English. Not knowing what the citizenship test curriculum was going to entail, the Center was a huge help.

As part of the civics test, there are 100 different sentences that could be asked of the applicant to recite and 100 different questions the applicant might be asked to answer. Melchert said Arnulfo had to practice all 200, not knowing which could be asked of him.

Between tutoring with the Lantern Center and working one-on-one with Melchert, a total of 160 hours was put into preparation for testing day, Nov. 4, the day before the Nov. 5 Presidential Election. That was about a six-month process.

The Arriagas and Melchert traveled together to the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) Des Moines Field Office for Arnulfo’s test and interview.

“I was kind of nervous. You don’t know what the questions are,” recalled Arnulfo of his feelings that day. “I felt comfortable taking the test because I prepared really well for that.”

They waited to find out the results, and he passed!

“I felt like a lot of weight was off my shoulders,” added Arnulfo.

The next step was to take the oath in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 17. Several supporters from the community attended the ceremony.

The fun really kicked off that evening at the Monticello Eagles Club where the Arriagas welcomed hundreds of members of the Monticello community and beyond to celebrate Arnulfo’s official citizenship. A full smorgasbord of food from La Hacienda was gone by the end of the night. The Arriagas’ son, Alan, provided live jazz music on his saxophone.

“It was a good feeling,” he said of the turnout and sentiments congratulating him on this momentous occasion. “It was nice.”

Karen said beforehand, she warned him there could be a huge crowd. Her husband downplayed just how many people would show up.

“I expected some people, but not as many as we got,” said Arnulfo. “I didn’t expect to be there and standing there so long. I thought maybe two hours. Everybody had a good time; it was a good party.”

Despite the huge crowd, some people could not attend the celebration that evening and are still coming up to the family congratulating them, even in the pick-up line while waiting for their kids at school.

“People confuse me with my sister all the time and she said she even gets people congratulating us,” laughed Karen.

These past 19 years of living in the U.S., the Arriaga family has returned to Mexico several times to visit family and take a vacation. They said it’s important to them that their boys know where their family comes from. Arnulfo still has his family and some siblings living in Mexico.

Even before the inception of the Migrant Inclusion Group, the Arriagas had been helping their fellow friends who are here in Jones County via Mexico and Latin America, seeking a better life.

When asked why migrants are leaving their home countries, Arnulfo cleverly offered, “Same reason the Pilgrims came here, you know. They come for opportunities. Some parts of Mexico are harder to live in than others.”

Karen said her husband’s hometown is a safe place; hers not so much.

“Where I’m from (in Mexico), my town is empty now,” she said. “Some people we know left because of the poverty.”

Arnulfo said there is also no work for them there.

Because of the help Karen’s family got while living in Missouri from the Migrant Farmworkers Project, much like the Jones County Migrant Group, she feels compelled to help her fellow people.

“They helped me get into college,” she said. “They helped us a lot with doctors. I have a problem with my kidneys and they helped my parents with that because they didn’t speak English. So whenever people need help, I always try to help interpret or find whatever they need. So they know we’re here.”

They’ve helped other migrants find jobs, find a financial institution, find a vehicle, find medical care, etc.

“I feel like because my family had a lot of help, I want to be able to help others,” added Karen.

The Arriagas love being able to call Monticello home. The said the Monticello Community School District has been great for their kids. Alan has excelled at everything he does, whether it’s in the classroom, through music, or sports. Their younger boys, Axel and Gio, have special needs. They said the MCSD has been able to help the boys flourish at school.

“The school has been good to our boys,” boasted Karen.

They were also able to find great family doctors.

“We’ve been welcomed by the community. There’s no reason to leave,” said Arnulfo.