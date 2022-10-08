Patio, reception area added to Riverside Gardens

A new feature and addition to Riverside Gardens, several years in the making, is finally a reality.

Last week, Steve Monk Construction & Lawn Care poured the 20-by-30-foot cement pad, including a smaller 8-by-10-foot area for a hard-surface picnic and reception area.

Judy Tuetken, a long-time member of the Riverside Gardens board, said this project had been in the works for the last seven to 10 years.

"Different things came up (over the years)," shared Tuetken, referring to water leaking issues in the basement, as one of several needs that made the top of the list.

Then, in May of this year, Riverside had a tremendous outpouring of support at their spring plant and bake sale. The board felt they had the financing they needed to pursue the reception area project. During their June board meeting, they voted to implement the project.

"We were in a position to do this, knowing we had a cushion," said Tuetken of the excess funding.

They actually sought a quote from Monk a year ago. With construction materials on the rise, Monk still honored the price.

Before the cement could be poured, the area behind the Riverside cottage had to be cleared of pine trees and decaying stumps. Tuetken said they still plan on doing some additional clearing for better access to the reception area, while still maintain some privacy with bushes and shrubs.

Future plans call for a canopy to cover the area, which offers picnic table seating. The board also wants to add steps/a walkway to the area, and add access to electricity. Those features will require some fundraising.

"There's still some grading and seeding left to do," added Tuetken.

Riverside Gardens is a popular place for senior, Homecoming, and prom pictures. It's also a site for wedding ceremonies.

When a couple books their wedding date at the Gardens, volunteers come in just prior to make sure the gardens are weeded and looking good, that the walkways are cleared, and the grass is mowed.

The new reception area can be used for special occasions, community events, and outdoor plant and bake sales.

Riverside raises money thanks to memberships, fundraisers, and donations, such as the recent donation from Orbis Corporation.

In 2024, Riverside Gardens will celebrate its 35th anniversary.