Paulsen retires after 34 years driving school bus

After 34 years of driving school bus for the Monticello Community School District, Curt Paulsen retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Paulsen started driving bus during the 1983-84 school year.

He laughed when asked if he ever saw himself driving bus for so long.

“No, not really,” he said. “I didn’t look ahead that far.”

Paulsen chose to retire for a few reasons. One, he wants to spend more time with his grandkids who are involved in various sports and school activities. Paulsen’s children and grandchildren live in Marion and Wisconsin. Two, he said it’s getting harder to find bus drivers, and he was driving a lot. Lastly, Paulsen plans to continue working for American Gutter Supply in Monticello, delivering roofing materials two to three days a week.

Before Paulsen started working for the MCSD, he was working at the Monticello Golf Club as the course superintendent, keeping the course in shape. He’s been doing this since the early ‘80s, and stepped down in 2008.

Nick Sauser, who is not only a member of the golf club, but also drove school bus for the district, approached Paulsen one day saying the school was looking for substitute drivers.

For his first couple of years, Paulsen was a sub driver. Then he went to full-time, driving students before and after school, as well as the activity bus to after-school events, typically sports. Paulsen drove his own boys to sporting events when they were in school.

In 2008, he said he semi-retired, moving from full-time to a sub driver again, as well as working with the MCSD’s maintenance department when Bob Noonan retired.

Then, in 2014, he took a full-time route yet again.

“I just needed something more to do,” he said of wanting to keep busy.

Paulsen said he thought about retiring last year, but couldn’t quite pull the plug.

“I’m not one to sit at home,” he said. “I knew all along that I’d drive bus again.”

In the latter part of his years, Paulsen drove the route that included Hardscrabble Road and River Road. He also took students to and from Sacred Heart School.

“I had four different routes over the years,” recalled Paulsen.

Normally, he’d have an average of 25 kids on his bus.

“Our numbers were down to eight to 10 because of COVID,” he said of his passengers.

Paulsen said when he started driving bus, you just took a test. Now, it requires 40 hours of training, something he said hinders how many drivers the district has.

With 30-plus years under his belt, Paulsen has certainly seen multiple generations of the same family on his bus as the years wore on.

“I’ve picked up a lot of parents of the kids today,” he said. “Almost three generations.”

Paulsen said the kids in his routes were good kids.

In retirement, Paulsen will miss the crew of drivers and those with transportation department he worked alongside for so many years.

“There’s a lot of comradery down here,” he said during this interview at the bus barn. “They’re a good bunch of people. Mike Wink (Transportation Director) does a good job.”

He will not miss the inclement weather, the foggy mornings and icy roads.

Aside from spending more time with his family, Paulsen is also looking forward to having more time to play golf and go fishing.