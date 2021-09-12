Pearl Harbor left an impact on Monticello

Dec. 7, 2021, marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, which led to the U.S.’s involvement in World War II, with its later attack on Japan.

Monticello and Jones County, despite being in the middle of the country, was certainly thrust into the war efforts.

The front page of the Monticello Express on Dec. 11, 1941, read: “War Hits At Local People, Industries.”

An article relayed information about Franklin Equipment in Monticello, with Plant Manager Milton Langer sharing that the plant was operating on a seven-day work week.

“Because of the vital nature of this work, the Franklin plant has been given a steel priority of their needs,” reported the Express.

Because of their work toward the war effort, “extra guards and watchmen have been posted as an extra precaution.”

A week after the attack, on Dec. 14, it was stated that several Jones County young men were to report to Des Moines for pre-induction examinations. Three of those men from Monticello who fell under the 21-year selective service limit and volunteered for service included: Robert J. Moncrief, Charles P. Lambert, and James A. Wright.

“Now that we are engaged in an all-out war, we must plan to meet all increased demands,” stated Charles Grahl, the Iowa director of the selective service.

By the time the Dec. 18, 1941, Express came out, it was reported that Iowa Selective Service headquarters named 1,565 Iowans who would be drafted into the Army between Jan. 6-23, 1942. This was to increase the number of selectees in Iowa from approximately 15,700 to about 17,365.

If these selectees were approved for service, they would be given 30 days to return home and get their affairs in order.

Jones County Sheriff Henry Eichhorn, who was a veteran of WWI, was given the duty of overseeing the county’s civil defense committee.

“The big question before the public at the present is, ‘What can I do to aid in civilian defense?’ This and other inquiries naturally follow the unexpected attack on the U.S. possessions in the Pacific,” read the Express.

Specific duties that needed to be assigned locally included: auxiliary firemen, aides to peace officers, nurses, rescue squads, bomb squads, and emergency food and housing corps.

Those who were interested were asked to sign up at City Hall.

It didn’t take long after Dec. 7 for word to reach Jones County about young men injured or killed in action or missing at Pearl Harbor. The Jan. 1, 1942, Express shared that 19-year-old Seaman First Class Donald A. Stott of Onslow, son of Wilbur Stott of Monticello, and grandson of F.A. Bort of Hopkinton, was killed in action in the Pacific. Mr. Stott received a telegram that stated his son “was missing in action,” according to Donald’s superiors. Donald was on the battleship the USS Oklahoma and was later named the first Monticello man killed in WWII. He was one of about 400-plus young men killed aboard the USS Oklahoma. He was believed to be trapped below deck when the ship sunk in the waters.

Donald’s brother, Raymond, had been stationed aboard the USS Arizona, but was transferred before the attack.

Mrs. Sam McCarty of Onslow, also received a telegram, but from the Navy, noting that her son, William Clayborn Allen, 31, was “missing in the Hawaii war zone.” Allen enlisted in July 1935.

The Selective Service continued to rake in the numbers. By the New Year, the war department “recalled to active duty all members of the enlisted reserve corps.”

The Jones County Defense Committee was also gaining traction with members such as Charles Niles, Mrs. Merle Meeks, Clarence Matthiessen, Fred Hanken, and Harry Levsen.

“Plans were made to appoint a squad of eight men from every American Legion post in the county, as well as a squad from the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at Monticello,” reported the Express on Jan. 1, 1942.

The purpose was to prevent “self-styled vigilante,” which was prevalent during WWI.

H.M. Carpenter of Monticello was named co-chair of the Jones County Defense Council. The council also encouraged residents to cut down on their speed of travel, to keep it between 45 and 50 mph. This was thought to create a 20 percent savings on gas and oil, as well as lessen the friction on tires, which were to be rationed.

By mid-January, Monticello led the numbers of young men who had been enlisted in the service, with 16 percent of those registered and 31.8 percent of those already inducted.

By the end of the third draft scheduled for Feb. 16, 1942, 3,400 men from Jones County could be called for service.

A.J. Stuhler was named in charge of the local Red Cross office in Monticello, housed in the Community Building. Aside from raising money for the national effort, the Red Cross locally took charge of teaching first aid to factory workers and show them how to handle emergencies and sabotage within their plants.

Monticello women also did their part by knitting and sewing clothing for service members. The Promotion Chairwomen of this project were Mrs. William Corbin and Mrs. Earl Shrove. At least 80 women also joined the effort.

In February, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Siebels of Monticello received word that their son, Alvin Louis Siebels, a sailor, was on a boat in the vicinity of Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked. Because they hadn’t heard from their son following the attack, they sought help from the Red Cross. Cecil Goettsch was able to hear from Alvin and told his parents he was safe.

Staff Sergeant Dean Campbell, who was stationed at the Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, was able to come home on furlough to see his parents, Charles and Marjory Campbell of Monticello. Dean hadn’t been home for two years, and was in his second enlistment. He was located a half mile away when Pearl Harbor was attacked. In Dean’s obituary, which was published in the March 30, 1983, Express, it stated that he became a member of the Pearl Harbor Attack Veterans Post No. 1.

A little over two years after the attack, an Express editorial brought the continued situation to light… “Jones County communities have lost from 50 to 60 percent of young men to the military services. Added to them are thousands of our young women who have left their homes to serve their country either in the armed services or in factories engaged in the manufacture of products for the promotion of the war.” The editorial said this loss was certainly having an impact on local agriculture and industries.

In 2002, the Express did a feature on local veteran Orvin Yeoman, who had a connection to Pearl Harbor.

Yeoman joined the Navy in July 1941, and was stationed in Great Lakes, Ill., until January 1942 when he was sent to Hawaii. When he arrived, he recalled seeing the bullet holes in buildings and structures all over the harbor. He saw hulls of battleships left idle in the bay. He recalled seeing the remains of the USS California brought out of the sea.

His first job in Hawaii was cleaning the morgue at a hospital. Then he was transferred to the pathology department. He went into blood work, which put to use his pre-med schooling from the University of Northern Iowa.

Pearl Harbor clearly left an impact on the US., on all 50 states, including Iowa. These stories and recollections of how the war hit Monticello and Jones County are no exception.