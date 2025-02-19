Pennington Square celebrates 25 years of service

Pennington Square Assisted Living in Monticello is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 22, with an open house for families of the residents and the public. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be refreshments and delicious snacks and desserts prepared by Chef Kevin. Tours of Pennington will be offered as well.

“For 25 years, we have provided compassionate, high-quality assisted living services,” noted the center. “This is a time to celebrate our tradition of excellence, our wonderful community, and the bright future ahead.”

Claire Shaffer, RN, administrator of both Pennington and Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (MNRC), welcomes the public to the open house to see furnished apartments that are available now.

MNRC opened in 1968. Over the years, several additions and renovations have taken place throughout the nursing home. It wasn’t until 1999, 30 years later, that the decision was made to add an assisted living facility onto the existing campus.

At that time, the campus was owned by Health Care of Iowa. Today, they maintain management of both facilities.

“The same ownership has been involved with the Monticello campus for around 40 years,” noted Shaffer.

A private couple has ownership of the campus today.

Construction of Pennington started in may 2000; however, the rainy spring weather slowed down the process a bit.

Pennington Square opened in March 2001, with an open house in April.

“We complement each other – what we can’t offer here (Pennington), the nursing home can,” offered Sally Farmer, the first manager at Pennington.

Sister Donna Venteicher was the first administrator of Pennington when they opened their doors 25 years ago. In an article in the Monticello Express from August 2000, Venteicher said that “assisted living has become more popular and is more inviting to the healthcare system in terms of residents being on their own and being close with other individuals in similar circumstances.

“There was a focused desire to improve the senior living offerings in Monticello,” said Shaffer as to the addition of Pennington. “This allowed the opportunity for families to stay in the greater Monticello area instead of moving out of town. It also allowed those seniors who didn’t require nursing facility level care to enjoy a more independent, yet supported lifestyle.”

Pennington was the 110th assisted living center in the State of Iowa when it was built.

“Today, there are 263 assisted living centers and 170 dementia-specific assisted living settings in Iowa,” said Shaffer. “Assisted living continues to be an important element for most to have access to social opportunities and appreciation knowing supportive services are always available as needs change.”

In Iowa, the average age of someone residing in assisted living in 87; in 2000, it was around 85 years of age.

“In my experience, people are living longer and want to remain independent longer,” shared Shaffer. “The ratio continues to be around 70 percent women to 30 percent men here. There is an increase in demand for dementia-specific settings.”

Over the last 25 years, Pennington has seen some upgrades, including a kitchen renovation in 2021 to better serve the residents.

“In addition,” added Shaffer, “Pennington expanded services to accommodate various lifestyle options.”

At the beginning of the year, they started offering independent living in addition to assisted living. Compared to assisted living, independent living, also known as “entry-level senior living,” allows the residents to enjoy the amenities at Pennington, without paying for additional services they may not require, such as medication administration or housekeeping.

“A lot of senior living facilities are offering this,” said Shaffer. “We don’t want to miss out on somebody going elsewhere for independent living when we offer it right here.

Pennington also offered short-term stays and respite. Shaffer said these are their lesser-known services. If a family member/caregiver takes a vacation, the senior can stay at Pennington for two weeks or so at a lower rate.

Not every community like Monticello has an assisted living option.

“It’s important that tenants can remain in Monticello and/or be close to their families in the area,” offered Shaffer. “The greatest advantage the MNRC campus offers is a continuum of care all under one roof. There is such a convenience having the nursing home attached to assisted living.”

Pennington has 24 apartments for either a single tenant or a couple. They serve two meals a day, lunch and dinner. Other amenities include a reading room, lounge rooms, a common fireplace seating area, a beauty shop, game areas, outdoor seating options, laundry, and more.

Pennington has nine employees.

“We’re a small-town, family-friendly facility,” Shaffer boasted. “Our staff know the residents by name and vice versa. We’re lucky to have tenured staff. We’ve been a stable part of the community for 25 years.”