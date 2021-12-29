Pennington tenants celebrate Christmas

Pennington Square Assisted Living in Monticello held a Christmas party with the tenants on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Live music was provided by Dale and Jeanne Heeren, with Dave Reth. The trio performed several holiday songs as everyone sang along.

Santa Claus also presented baskets full of personal hygiene and household items to each tenant. Items included such things as towels, paper towels, laundry detergent, soap, hand sanitizer, dish soap, candy, an air freshener, a Christmas ornament, and a homemade Christmas card.

The cards were made by local school kids.

Those businesses and individuals who donated money or items for the gift baskets included:

• The Grove Bar & Grill

• Spahn & Rose Lumber Company

• Michael’s Clothing

• Sherry Wenger

• Oasis Salon & Spa

• Nightingale Drug

• Advantage Home Medical

• The Cone Shoppe

• HCH Real Estate

• Keleher’s Jewelry

• Citizens State Bank

• Dave and Barb Balster

• St. John’s Lutheran Church

• Mark and Diane Elgin