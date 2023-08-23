Pfeiffer designs Systems Unlimited 5K medal

In the spirit of living our best lives, Systems Unlimited, Inc. is excited to reveal their 2023 5K Finisher Medal for their upcoming “Live Your Best Life Sensory Run” fundraiser happening in October. The medal was designed by a client of Systems Unlimited: Ron Pfeiffer of Monticello. This year’s medal carries a profound message of empowerment and resilience.

Pfeiffer’s journey in designing the 2023 Finisher Medal was one of dedication and passion. Hours were spent collaborating with his staff, exchanging ideas, and pouring over multiple pages of notes and drafts to create a design that truly represents what it means to Pfeiffer to live his best life. Through this process, Pfeiffer managed to solidify his vision into a single, captivating design that fully captures a sense of empowerment and self-advocacy.

At the heart of his creation is the red-winged blackbird, a well-known Iowa bird known for its fearlessness in going after what it needs and for bravely standing its ground. Pfeiffer himself often faces challenges in asserting his needs and has often sacrificed his own emotions to ensure the happiness of others. The red-winged blackbird serves as a powerful reminder for him to embrace self-advocacy and to make his voice heard.

Just recently, through Pfeiffer’s hard work toward self-advocacy and taking inspiration from the red-winged blackbird, Pfeiffer proudly stood up for himself in an emotionally heightened situation. In recent months, the subject of Pfeiffer moving to a new service house surfaced. With the best intentions, it was believed that Pfeiffer would be happier living with other housemates. While incredibly hard to overcome the hurdle of swallowing down his emotions and agreeing to make people happy, like the red-winged blackbird, Pfeiffer stood his ground and passionately let his care team know he would not be moving anytime soon and loves where he lives.

Looking at the 2023 Finisher Medal, you can see the hard work that Pfeiffer put in to make a truly beautiful medal. The red-winged blackbird is depicted with vibrant colors and attention to detail, capturing the bird’s majestic presence and unwavering spirit. Each feather is intricately crafted to symbolize strength and determination, inspiring all to live their best life and be true to themselves.

To earn one of these medals, Systems Unlimited invites you to participate in their upcoming “Live Your Best Life Sensory Run & 1-Mile,” taking place on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City. All 5K participants will take home one these lovely medals designed by Pfeiffer. Whether you join Systems Unlimited virtually or in-person, the experience promises to be rewarding and uplifting. Register for the Sensory Run 5K to embark on a journey of personal achievement while supporting a worthy cause. All funds raised at this event will be used to help cover operation costs at Systems Unlimited, including home repairs and wheelchair vans.

In addition to receiving one of these beautifully-designed medals, when you participate in this event, throughout the routes you will experience multiple sensory stations. Currently approved stations are Cotton Candy Scented Bubbles, Creative Art Displays, Light Tunnels, a Foam Machine, and Ribbon Run-throughs.

For those who prefer not to participate in the 5K, the 2023 medal will also be available for purchase in Systems’ event shop (https://runsignup.com/Race/Store/IA/IowaCity/LiveYourBestLife5k). By acquiring this symbol of empowerment, you contribute to the cause and help Systems Unlimited make a meaningful impact in the community.

To learn more about and to register for the 5K event, visit https://runsignup.com/LiveYourBestLife5k.