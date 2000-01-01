

Prior to the Chamber Ambassadors’ ribbon cutting at the new pickleball courts, some of the ambassadors tried their hand at the sport, including Pat Recker and Tom Keleher. Both played opposite seasoned pickleball players Bud Johnson and Kevin Miller.



The Monticello Chamber Ambassadors congratulated Parks and Rec on the completion and popular usage of the new pickleball courts on Diamond Drive. On June 25, a ribbon cutting was held. Front from left are Ambassadors Sue Ballou, Tina McDonough, Bud Johnson who contributed to the project, Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald, and Ambassadors Angie McDonough, Pat Recker, and Cheryl Dirks. Back row, Ambassadors Rick Meyer, Tom Keleher, and Chamber Director Jan Hoag. (Photos by Kim Brooks)