Picray highlights additional revenue, county financial reports

January marked the first full month that the Jones County Treasurer’s Office has been collecting additional revenue thanks to a new state law concerning increased fees for driver’s licenses title transfers and convenience fees.

“I’ve talked a lot about the additional revenue that’s coming in through the new legislation,” County Treasurer Amy Picray shared with the Jones County Supervisors during their Feb. 25 board meeting. “I want to give you a snapshot of what it looks like after our first month.”

In January 2024, a year ago, her office saw $19,636.30 in motor vehicle fees, $4,396 in driver’s license retention fees, and $3,230 in driver’s license convenience fees. The total motor vehicle revenue amounted to $23,072.40; the total driver’s license revenue was at $7,626.

For January 2025, the revenue from motor vehicle fees jumped to $26,897.12. Driver’s license retention and convenience fees were $5,523 and $4,660 respectively. Total motor vehicle revenue increased by over $10,000 to $33,237.37. The total driver’s license revenue increased by over $2,500 to $10,183.

The grand total in revenue for 2024 the Treasurer’s Office brought in was $30,698.40. A year later, and it’s $43,420.37.

Picray said of the $10,000-plus growth in motor vehicle revenue, “If I multiple that by 12, it comes out to about $122,000, which I told you guys I was predicting $128,000 (per month).”

Picray prefaced that the January figures are “a little low” due to the fact that “the fees that are associated with a title transfer go by the date of sale. So in January, we were doing a lot of transfers that were purchased in December. We haven’t had a full month yet with those new fees in effect.

I feel this is in line with what I predicted,” she offered.

During the board meeting, Picray also presented her semi-annual and quarterly investment reports.

The semi-annual report is for the period ending Dec. 31, 2024.

“That is a balance that we review semi-annually to make sure that all of our revenues match up and are categorized correctly with what the computer says we have for money, and it accurately balances with the money that’s actually in the bank,” she explained.

The total adjusted expenditures for this period were $31,579,719.96. The total revenues were $22,294,030.93.

On the revenue side, 31 percent of the revenue brought into the county stems from miscellaneous receipts. 40.68 percent of those miscellaneous receipts are from motor vehicle collections.

“That does not include driver’s license,” stipulated Picray.

The remaining revenue, 69 percent, are from property taxes and property tax credit collections.

For the quarterly investment report, the county’s total in CDs sits at $5,663,166.22. That’s down about $60,000 from a year ago.

“I had two really big CDs I reinvested during the year; one was a $2 million CD and one was a $1 million CD,” said Picray. “The interest that was accrued on those CDs, I left in the treasurer’s checking to help meet the obligations of the county. And then I reinvested that $1 million and $2 million, so that brought the balance down.”

The subtotal for the county’s MMF (money market funds) is $12,535,270.90, which is up by $5.3 million from a year ago. Of that, over $10 million is sitting at Citizen’s State Bank in Monticello; over $1.8 million at F&M Bank in Anamosa.

“For a while we had Citizen’s in Monticello and F&M matching each other’s rates,” explained Picray. “So I was keeping the money evenly split between the two. F&M’s rate has dropped below 4 percent and Citizen’s is still above 4 percent. So I left more money in Monticello than Anamosa just because I’m getting a better rate.”

The total assets for the county for the period ending Dec. 31, 2024, was $22,078,417.76, which is up by about $2.2 million from a year ago.

For the landfill’s (Solid Waste Management Commission) quarterly report, their total in CDs is $1,882,076.65, which is up by about $116,000.

“That’s just interest earned on CDs in the last year,” said Picray.

The landfill’s total assets sits at $2,096,777.91, up by $124,000 from a year ago.