Picray highlights rules of new minor’s restricted license

On July 1, many new laws took effect in the State of Iowa. One of those new laws replaces the minor’s school license (MSL) with the new special minor’s restricted license (SMRL).

Jones County Treasurer Amy Picray explained the new changes, new restrictions, and stricter consequences associated with the SMRL.

“A lot of times, the Treasurer’s Association will notify us that it’s (a bill) been passed and when it takes effect,” she said. “But then we have to wait for specific guidance from the DOT (Department of Transportation), as to the business procedures, the programming is in place, etc.

“That bill (Senate File 2019) was not an objective from the Treasurer’s Association,” she continued. “We got our final direction from the DOT two days before it took effect. We didn’t have a lot of notice.”

Picray said her office has heard from parents over the years asking about a minor’s license that would allow their son/daughter to drive to drive and from work, not just to and from school. Now, the SMRL allows a minor to have expanded driving privileges.

“The new SMRL allows the license holder to drive unaccompanied over the most direct and accessible route for employment, school, extracurricular activities, refueling at a gas station, farm work, or farm-related work up to 25 miles from their residence,” states the DOT website, “in the hour before and after their scheduled classes, activity, or work shift.”

So if the minor doesn’t have class until 10 a.m., they cannot drive until 9 a.m.

“The prior minor’s school license we had a couple of years ago, they added where kids could drive to work on a farm,” Picray noted. “That allowed them to go up to 50 miles. But that’s been cut back now to 25.”

The exception to the rule is for school students who resides within their school district in which they are enrolled. They can drive between their home and school, regardless of distance. (With the MSL, the distance a minor could travel was 1 mile.)

“This expanded what a student is allowed to do with a minor’s school license,” Picray said. “It also added some more stringent penalties if they are convicted of a traffic accident.”

In order for a minor to obtain their SMRL, they must have had their instruction permit for six months, completed driver’s education, and be accident-free or have no traffic violation tickets in the past six months.

Picray pointed out that in addition to allowing students to now drive to and from work, the SMRL also adds up to two additional residences the minor can drive to and from.

“The kids have to carry the form, a DOT-specific form, with them that lists those two addresses,” she said. “It also lists their extracurricular activities and their place of work. If they were pulled over, they would need to be able to provide the officer with the hard copy of their SMRL and this form stating the addresses they’re allowed to drive to and from.”

Despite the expanded driving privileges, Picray said it’s important to remember that the SMRL is still a restricted license “in the sense that it’s not a license that would allow them to drive just anywhere.”

Those students who had the MSL prior to July 1, they were automatically given the same privileges of the SMRL when the law went into effect.

“They could use it with the license they currently had,” Picray said. “They just had to start carrying this form with them.”

The form can be obtained via the DOT website or the Treasurer’s Office. The minor must also have their school district complete an affidavit, verifying that the student is enrolled in their district.

So what are the stricter consequences if a minor should violate the law?

“It used to be that if they got a speeding ticket, they’d get a letter in the mail adding restrictions, but it (the MSL) wasn’t suspended,” recalled Picray. “Now, it’s an automatic suspension. It’s a three-month suspension for any traffic violation, an actual conviction where they’re ticketed. It’s a conviction for any traffic violation, violation of a restriction, or at-fault accident.”

In addition to the three-month suspension, when the minor attempts to upgrade their instruction permit to a SMRL or intermediate license, that process is also delayed three months.

“You really want to take it seriously and be safe because it’s just going to delay them from being able to get their intermediate license if they don’t,” warned Picray.

In order to upgrade to the SMRL, a minor must have taken driver’s education (ed). Now, a student can either enroll in a driver’s ed course or their parents/guardians can teach them. However, if the minor was parent-taught, they automatically have to do a drive test with the Treasurer’s Office/DOT before they can upgrade their license.

“Sometimes kids, if they have an instruction permit and they take driver’s ed through the school, they do well and get a good grade, they don’t have to do a drive test with us,” Picray offered. “But with the parent-taught driver’s ed, they all have to do a drive test with us.”

She shared that her staff have noticed, though, that minors whose parents have taught them the rules of the road “are better prepared when they do the drive test. Parents tend to have a better feeling of where their kid is at.”

To inquire about the SMRL, contact Picray’s office at 319-462-2137.