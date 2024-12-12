Picray seeks to hire to fill opening in Treasurer’s Office

In the beginning of 2024, the Jones County Board of Supervisors voted to temporarily require county department heads to bring requests for new hires to the board before posting the positions. This action was due to tight budgetary constraints.

Almost a year later, and again the board and County Auditor Whitney Hein are hinting at another tough budget season.

During the Dec. 3 board meeting, County Treasurer Amy Picray informed the board that she will need to hire a replacement within her office sooner rather than later. Picray mentioned the hiring freeze, and wanted to check if that still applied to elected officials' offices or not.

"This is more about putting it on your radar," she said. "If this is something we need to put on the agenda for next week, that's fine."

She said with the continued budget concerns, she doesn't want to hire someone and have to cut staff following the budget process.

"I would also argue," continued Picray, "that it would be very difficult for my office to operate with less than the staff that I have now."

She reminded the board that after Jan. 1, a new state law will allow her to bring in an additional $185,000 in revenue into her office, revenue her office didn't previously bring in.

The board offered to discuss the request at their next meeting.

In other county business:

• The board awarded the snow removal bid for clearing snow in the parking lot of the courthouse and Broadway Place Annex to Merrill Mowing & Snow Removal, LLC, Anamosa.

Jackson Snyder, Facilities Maintenance director, spoke with the company about clearing snow by 6 a.m.

• The board approved two ARPA resolutions, committing $4,000 to the

Jones County Migrant Inclusion Group and $280,153.51 to capital projects.

• Hein reported that her office had a busy November with people coming in to fill out paperwork for passports. In that month alone, there were 54 people filing for passports. Of that, 12 came in the day before Thanksgiving.

• Hein brought to the board's attention three change orders associated with the first-floor bathroom remodel project, totaling $8,155.27. The board directed Hein to use ARPA funds for these specific change orders.

• The board held a public hearing to re-zone 2.01 acres in Greenfield Township from A1-Agricultural to C1-Commercial, owned by Shaun and Valerie Lambertsen. (In the Nov. 27 Express, it was inadvertently stated that this property was in Fairview Township.)

The board voted to suspend the first and second readings and approved the third and final reading for the re-zoning.

• Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos discussed a nuisance with the board located at 23298 and 23234 Fish House Rd., Anamosa. The owners are Gina Durgin, Trevor Walt, and Dogwood Family Farm LLC.

Amos said she'd received numerous complaints from neighbors regarding multiple dwellings sitting on multiple parcels.

Amos also talked with Paula Hart, Environmental Health, and there have been no septic tank permit issued, and someone is residing in one of the trailers.

The board advised Amos to send an official nuisance violation letter to the owners on behalf of the board.

• The board approved vacating and closing segments of platted but undeveloped streets in the unincorporated town of Fairview.