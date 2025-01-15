Picray seeks to remove salary gap for elected officials

Senate File (SF) 2442, a state law, dissolved all county Compensation Boards, whose job it was to recommend salaries for elected officials. In November, the Jones County Supervisors voted to formally dissolve the Jones County Comp Board.

Following the Dec. 17 board meeting, the supervisors preliminarily met with all county elected officials to discuss the duties performed by their respective offices and salary recommendations.

County Treasurer Amy Picray returned to the Jan. 7 board meeting to revisit the idea of staggered salaries for elected officials.

For some background, she shared that in 1998, the salaries of the County Auditor and County Treasurer were equal.

“Both officials at that time had been in office since 1994,” she said. “They were the immediate-preceding officials to what we have now (Picray and Whitney Hein). Four years later, with those same officials in office, the salaries were staggered based on those officers and what they did for the county at that time.”

Picray said some things have changed since then in respect to these two offices.

“I feel that if we expect you as a board to make an informed decision, I think it’s important that you have all of the facts,” she offered. “I want to channel (former supervisor) Ned Rohwedder here and say I think we have great county officials; they do a good job.

“But I think it’s important to note the auditor has been honest with myself and other elected officials and department heads in saying that she won’t be doing everything that the prior auditor did,” continued Picray. “I understood this to be because she wanted to make the position more manageable. I understand that. I think we all know Janine (Sulzner, former auditor) went above and beyond. I support that.”

Picray feels having staggered salaries is no longer appropriate, and suggested the board consider “eliminating that gap” when it comes to the two offices. She said in the ‘90s, the Treasurer’s Office wasn’t even issuing driver’s licenses like her office is now.

“We took driver’s licenses on in 2014,” she said. “In that time, it’s grown exponentially. It’s put us in a position where it’s bringing in revenue for the county, for the community, for the other offices.

“In addition to that,” continued Picray, “with the business that we’ve built for driver’s licenses, it’s put us in a position where we’re going to be able to grow county revenue significantly more now that you can do so many more transactions for motor vehicles in any county. Tied to that is that significant increase in revenue, like if it’s a title transfer with a lien and tax.”

She said there would be “a lot more revenue” coming out of her office.

Picray also mentioned that Hein has a weekly presence at the board meetings, while other offices, such as the Treasurer, aren’t in front of the board as often.

“I also worry about out-of-sight out-of-mind. I think it’s important what you consider what we all do outside of the board room,” she said.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher, who was against dissolving the Comp Board, commented that they helped to set the standard for elected officials’ salaries.

“That’s kind of why I wanted to keep it (the Comp Board) because they gave us a playing field to start from,” he said. “But now as supervisors, we have to go to each office and actually dive into it.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann said that the Comp Board, though, never considered the county’s budget constraints when making salary recommendations.

“I think you have to consider too, that the government structure is not like a standard business structure with a president, vice president, etc.,” Picray noted. “I attended an ISAC class on county structure, and it’s a horizontal leadership structure. There is not a CEO; there’s not an administrator. All of us were elected to serve the public.”