Picray shares option to obtain delinquent taxes

“We had a mobile home that was being taxed as a building on leased land in Jones County. Delinquent taxes on buildings on leased land cannot be sold at tax sale. Sometimes we run into issues getting those taxes collected,” shared County Treasurer Amy Picray during the Oct. 29 Jones County Supervisors meeting.

Picray sought the board’s advice on collecting delinquent taxes from a former Jones County landowner.

One course of action is to sue the owner, Dillon Eggers.

“We haven’t done that since I’ve been in office,” Picray said. “And across the board, county treasurers haven’t had a lot of luck with that.”

She did come across Iowa Code Section 445.53 that gives Picray an avenue in which to attempt to collect those delinquent taxes…

“In all cases of delinquent taxes, if the person upon whose property the taxes were levied has disposed of or removed the property (which in this case, the mobile home was removed from the county) and the treasurer of the county where the taxes were levied can find no property within that county against which those taxes can be collected, the treasurer of the county where those taxes are delinquent shall make out a certified abstract of the taxes and forward it to the treasurer of the county in which the person resides or has property, if the treasurer transmitting the abstract has reason to believe that the delinquent taxes can be collected by that county.”

Picray shared that Eggers “has a nice home in Benton County” with a mortgage on the property.

“This would allow me to certify with the Benton County Treasurer a lien on that property,” Picray suggested. “If we get to that point, she (the treasurer) can also assess a collection fee of 20 percent of the amount I’m certifying.”

Picray wants to send Eggers a letter stating her intentions to certify the taxes through Benton County. If he doesn’t pay by Dec. 31, she will proceed with a lien against his home.

“As of right now, they owe $1,715,” he said. “That collection fee would be another $343. I’m hoping that if I make them aware of that, that it might motivate them.”

Eggers’ taxes are three years delinquent.

Picray proposed that if Eggers puts forth an effort to pay those taxes, would the supervisors consider a compromise on the interest associated with the delinquent taxes.

“The base amount of that tax is only $915. The rest is interest,” she clarified. “Every year taxes are delinquent as of May 1, we have to charge a $4 cost. It’s like a tax sale prep fee and it covers the cost of publication. Cost is only $8 and interest is $777. I don’t have the authority to compromise on that.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if Eggers had been made aware of the situation over the last three years. She said delinquent tax notices are sent out every May and November.

“Is this the first time this has been done in Iowa? Are we setting precedence?” asked Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

“I sent an email out to all county treasurers and none of them had ever heard of it before,” she said of Iowa Code 445.53. “It piqued their interest. I talked to (County Attorney) Kris Lyons, too. He was on board with what I wanted to try. So we would kind of be blazing the trail.”

“He’s had ample opportunity to pay the full amount,” commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

“If he wanted to try for a compromise of some sort, I would tell him he needs to speak with you guys,” Picray told the board. “If he doesn’t pay it, the mortgage company probably will because it’s going to be a lien against that home.”

In other county business:

• Following some issues with the public using e-cigarettes and vaping within the courthouse, County Auditor Whitney Hein sought the board’s advice on pursuing a policy. The policy would cover all county buildings and properties.

“In 2008, the board did act in accordance with the Iowa Smokefree Air Act (ISAA),” she noted. “ISAA does not cover vapes or e-cigarettes.”

Members of the public have used such devices, notably on the second floor of the courthouse where court is held.

“The court security officers have been asking me about it,” Hein told the board of enacting a policy.

“It creates a disturbance up on the court floor,” confirmed Swisher. “It clouds the whole place. I’ve talked to a couple of deputies and they can’t believe we don’t have this in a policy. I think it’s a good idea to move forward.”

• Demolition of the first-floor restrooms inside the courthouse will begin Nov. 15 and run through Dec. 2. Both restrooms will be demoed at the same time.

The public restrooms on the second floor will be open.

• Picray provided her quarterly investment reports for both the county and Solid Waste.

The county’s total in CDs sits at $5.868 million as of Sept. 30, up $200,000 from a year ago. The county’s total assets are at $32.499 million, up $3.2 million from a year ago.

The county’s total in interest receivable in CDs sits at $38,412.53, which is up 13.73 percent.

The total investments in CDs for the landfill is $1.752 million, which is up $53,000 from a year ago. The total assets are at $2.090 million, which is up $181,000 from a year ago.

• The board approved the preliminary plat of Barner Second Addition, a subdivision in Fairview Township.

• A public hearing was held on a nuisance located at 8356 Slide Rock Rd., Anamosa. The owner, Shawn Walker, was not present.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos shared that Walker had done quite a bit of work to clean up the property.

“There’s not a whole lot more to do,” she said.

The board did not take any action.

• The board approved a 30-day extension on an ordinance violation located at 12440 St. Paul St., Center Junction, owned by Darryl and Michelle Rundell. The couple had been residing in a camper on the property with no running water, heat, or electricity following a house fire two years ago.

On Oct. 8, they were given 21 days to come into compliance. Family members and the board of supervisors have been working to help the Rundells come into compliance.

“A week ago Friday, Alliant (Energy) was out to hook up electricity,” shared Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. “They’re putting in water and septic. It all takes time, but it’s heading in the right direction.”