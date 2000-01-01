

Monticello Boys Scout Pack 66 held its annual Pinewood Derby on Jan. 20 at Monticello Middle School. Placing in the top six were, from left, Ty King, first place; Cameron Pasker, second place; Gage Rickels, third place; Matthew Terry, fourth place; Dylan Shover, fifth place; and Chase Shover, sixth place. (Photos submitted)



Riley Reuter won Tiger Best of Show.



Sullie Clemmons won Arrow of Light Best of Show.



Skyler Lilly won Wolf Best of Show.



Jasper Tobiason won the Turtle Award.



Finn Farrowe won Lion Best of Show.



Brayden Farmer won Webelos Best of Show.



Bentley Martin won Bear Best of Show.



Eli Moestchen won Scout Choice-Coolest Design.



Blaine Benter won Scout Choice-Best Paint Job.