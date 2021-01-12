Pioneer Cemetery Commission continues work following COVID

The Jones County Pioneer Cemetery Commission has been keeping busy, despite COVID.

While the group took a year off in 2020, several Pioneer Cemeteries in the county needed attention following the August 2020 derecho.

“Overtime, (grave) stones need to be repaired,” said Rita Balichek, co-chair of the Commission. “And we had two cemeteries that were hit pretty good (by the derecho), a lot of trees down due to the force of the wind.”

The Commission takes care of 37 of the 104 cemeteries throughout Jones County.

A Pioneer Cemetery is defined as a cemetery with 12 or fewer burials that have taken place in the past 50 years.

Jones County established its commission in December 1996.

Over the years, the Commission has acquired Pioneer Cemeteries when they qualify. The two most recent to fall under their care were the Highland Grove Cemetery and Spade Cemetery, both in Fairview Township.

The Commission is in charge of upkeep and maintenance of not just the cemetery grounds, but the they take pride in cleaning and restoring the gravestones, too. Up until 2017, if stones toppled over and broke in two, they used a two-part epoxy product to piece them back together. The material hardened. However, it turned yellow over time, ruining the look of the stones. Over the past few years, they’ve learned of another product, injection grout, that fills in the cracks of stones better.

“The epoxy had a short shelf-life,” added Commission member/secretary/treasurer Courtney Pearson, who also happens to be Balichek’s daughter. “And it was so expensive.”

Recently, the Commission hired Russ Gardner, owner of Cemetery Restoration Services in Bettendorf.

“He helped us repair stones that were too large of us to do,” said Balichek. “We fixed all we could physically do ourselves.”

Gardner brings in a lift to hoist the stones in the air as he performs his magic. Some stones were uneven and Gardner leveled the ground. Others toppled over, and he pieced them back together.

At Four Horn Cemetery near Scotch Grove, he fixed about 20 stones. Balichek said they want to make it worth his while to address multiple stones, not just a few.

Now, he’s been working at Highland Grove. Balichek explained the stones in question there were vandalized in the mid-1970s.

“Kids broke 40-some stones,” she reported. “Over time, they needed additional repairs.”

Seventeen of those 40 are being expertly repaired by Gardner.

From there, he’ll do some repairs in Walnut Grove Cemetery near Olin. Several stones were damaged in the derecho.

Pearson said the Commission has been saving up to cover the cost of Gardner’s services.

The Jones County Supervisors appropriate $6,000 a year for the Commission, which covers mowing services and extra supplies and materials they might need throughout the year. The Commission works from May through September, with working days on the second Saturday of the month.

“We didn’t have any working days last year because of COVID,” Balichek said.

Some of the commissioners also volunteer to mow at nearby cemeteries, as do landowners who live in the vicinity to a Pioneer Cemetery.

Aside from repairing stones, the Commission also takes the time to research those who are buried in Pioneer Cemeteries. For instance, several years ago, Balichek researched two little boys and brothers buried in Highland Grove. She found out that they drowned in the river.

“We learn about these people,” she said. “I enjoy doing the research; it makes this job a little more meaningful.”

Balichek utilizes local newspaper archives for much of her research.

From time to time, family members of those buried in Pioneer Cemeteries will donate toward the Commission’s efforts. In 2018, the family of Daryl Wherry, a long-time Commissioner, donated money toward a new fence at the Johnson Town Cemetery near Onslow.

“Daryl always mowed the cemetery, so we also put up a sign in his memory,” shared Balichek.

In 2019, the Anamosa FFA chapter installed a new fence around the Cherry Grove Mann Cemetery near Anamosa.

“We’re trying to get more people involved,” offered Pearson, noting that she started volunteering for the Commission when she was in 4-H and FFA.

In 2018, the Commission came up with the concept of “adopt a pioneer cemetery.” Several people either helped provide maintenance to a cemetery or adopted gravestones to clean and repair.

While their work has ceased for the winter, the public can always lend a hand to assist the Pioneer Cemetery Commission. Their members include: Balichek, co-chair; Jim Christianson, co-chair; Pearson, secretary/treasurer; Russ Dunn; Cole Fishwild; LaVerta Langenberg; Leah Nebergall; Wendy Dunn; and Bryson Freese.