Plane crash claims life of Naylor

Long time Scotch Grove resident and avid pilot Jerry Naylor, 90, passed away on July 1 from injuries sustained in a plane crash near the Monticello Regional Airport.

Chris Hinrichs, who lives on 144th Avenue near the airport heard the crash and was the first to call 9-1-1.

The call went out at around 4p.m. and Hinrichs said the Monticello ambulance and police were first to arrive on scene, followed by the MFD due to a fuel leak from the plane.