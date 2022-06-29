Plans in place for Monticello Fourth of July

The City of Monticello and Monticello Fourth of July Parade Committee have been busy preparing for the annual Fourth of July Parade!

As always, events will be held on Monday, July 4, beginning with the Monticello Firemen’s Breakfast at the Berndes Center at the fairgrounds. Breakfast will be served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

People can either eat in-person or pick up orders to go via the drive-through. The drive-through option will only be available until 10 a.m.

Following the breakfast, make your way to the parade route for a prime spot. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m., beginning and ending at the fairgrounds.

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating Our Town’s Volunteers.” Judges will award first-place prizes ($50 in Monticello Chamber Bucks) in five parade entry categories:

• Best of Parade: Judges’ Choice

• Best of Parade: Sound/Music/Performance

• Best of Parade: Visual Creativity

• Best of Parade: Patriotic

• Best of Parade: Volunteerism

The parade typically lasts about an hour and a half. It travels west on Seventh Street, south on Sycamore Street, east on First Street, north on Elm Street, west on Second Street, and back to the fairgrounds on Maple Street.

The parade committee does have some rules regarding the parade: NO water thrown, squirted, etc.; no semi-trailers in the parade; when throwing candy from floats, throw to the curb; large entries are recommended to have a spotter or someone following the float; no one under 12 years of age should operate motorized machinery; horse riders under 12 must have a spotter/leader.

Those wishing to take part in the parade are asked to line up along N. Maple Street. The line-up starts at N. Maple and Ninth Street, and heads north to 11th Street. Placement in the parade line-up is one a first-come-first-served basis.

The grand marshal(s) of the parade are revealed the day of.

The popular Monticello fireworks show will go off at dusk at the fairgrounds. The fireworks are provided by the Monticello Fire Department through yearly donations and contributions. (In the event of rain, the fireworks show will be held on Tuesday, July 5.)

For more information about Monticello’s Fourth of July events, contact the Monticello Chamber at 319-465-5626.