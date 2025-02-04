Plans revealed for Monticello P&R bike park project

On Friday evening, March 28, plans were revealed during the Friends of Monticello Park and Rec celebration for the community’s future bike park!

Back in September 2024, P&R Director Jacob Oswald and then-P&R supporter Kara Burrack of Monticello came before the Monticello City Council to share the idea of bringing (building) a bike park in Monticello. Since then, Burrack has been hired as the P&R Adult Recreation and Special Events Coordinator.

It was actually in November 2023 that Burrack brought the idea of a bike park to Oswald’s attention. Burrack and her husband and their two young boys love spending time outdoors and have frequented bike parks in Iowa.

“One thing that I brought up to Jacob is that I’d like to see more opportunities for all of Monticello’s citizens,” Burrack said during a September 2024 city council meeting.

She described a bike park as being “specifically designed for off-roading or mountain biking, featuring skills courses, pump tracks, and trails.” Bike parks can cater to people of all ages and abilities.

Bike parks are made from various materials, too, such as crushed gravel, paved, and sand-based.

Above all, Burrack and Oswald felt a project like this would most definitely attract people to Monticello.

The location for the bike park is behind the condo units that sit behind Dollar Fresh grocery store along E. First Street. The 4.5 acres or so made the most sense.

With the council’s blessing, a few months later in November, about 30 adults and youth showed up for a clean-up day at the proposed site for the bike park. They got to work clearing brush and removing trees and limbs.

While fundraising is ongoing, the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) also granted funds toward the project.

In December, during Holiday on 1st, volunteers served a community meal for free-will donations toward the project as well.

The bike park committee worked with Pathfinder Trail Building on the concept plans.

“They’ve designed several parks in Dubuque,” Burrack noted of their work. “Their work is ideal for our situation versus big spaces and terrains. Ours is smaller and intimate.”

As for what to incorporate into the bike park, the committee relied on the expertise of those with Pathfinder, as well as its own committee members.

“The committee includes local folks with families who have traveled around to different bike parks,” Oswald said. “We all just talked about the different elements we’d like to see.”

The bike park includes four lines: Two beginner lines at 1,900 feet and 725 feet, an intermediate line at 590 feet, and an expert line at 950 feet.

“We want to attract people at all levels,” urged Burrack.

Some the features throughout the four lines include:

• Wooden features

• Natural rock gardens

• Berms

• Roller features

• Jump lines

• Split-decision features

• Drop features

“You could be riding on dirt or clay onto a wooden element and back to dirt again,” Oswald offered as an example.

Burrack said incorporating manufactured features last longer than manmade ones and also require less maintenance over time.

Aside from the bike park lines, there would also be a walking/riding trail around the perimeter of the park. There are two proposed connection points for the trail: Along E. First Street and another on N. Main Street. The trail head, where riders would enter, would be located behind Wolken Dental along N. Main. As Burrack explained it, the trail head would be elevated in such a way to give bike riders some momentum when starting one of the lines.

The question has been raised: What types of bikes are acceptable within a bike park?

“No road bikes with narrow, thin tires,” prefaced Burrack. “But general kids’ bikes and adult bikes with fat tires work great. Standard bikes are fine.”

With a design in place and introduced to the public, fundraising is ongoing, as is clean-up of the site. On Sunday, April 27, beginning at 11 a.m., the community is asked to come together for “Holly’s Helping Hands” to clean up various parks and public spaces throughout the Monticello community.

“That will be a big day,” urged Oswald. “That’ll be our first clean-up day.”

The bike park committee and Friends group is also working on fundraising ideas. Volunteers are always needed for the concession stands, which will donate a percent of the proceeds to the bike park project.

Construction work, when people would actually see the bike park start to take shape, won’t begin until at least the spring of 2026.

“We need time to generate funds,” Burrack said.

A project like this fits the profile of what Monticello P&R is all about and what they’re striving for.

For more information about how you can volunteer or donate, contact P&R at friendsofmonticellopnr@gmail.com or 319-465-6640.