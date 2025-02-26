Plow truck chassis bid awarded, equipment to follow

Last week, the county received two bids for a tandem cab and chassis for a plow for Secondary Roads.

During the Feb. 18 Jones County Supervisors meeting, per County Engineer Derek Snead's recommendation, the board awarded the bid to GATR Truck Center with a base bid of $152,328.

When it comes to the equipment for the plow truck, which Secondary Roads fabricates in-house, Snead has been in touch with MacQueen Equipment.

"They have been our plow equipment provider the last several years," he said. "The last time we got a quote from them was in December of 2022. We just got a new price from them. The prices have gone up $1,400. We were pleasantly surprised. That's an excellent price."

The MacQueen quote was not on the agenda for the board to approve.

"We want to execute that quick," added Assistant Engineer Todd Postel of securing the equipment before the prices increase even more.

The MacQueen quote would include the plow box, plow equipment, hydraulics, and more.

Knowing it'll be some time before the plow equipment is delivered, Snead told the board he plans to talk with GATR about holding off slightly on delivery of the chassis, too.

"The way they distribute their trucks, they split it up into quarters," he said. "We're slotted in for the July 15 quarter. I'm going to talk to them and maybe push that back because the snowplow equipment does have a longer lead time."

He said his department doesn't have an issue with the chassis sitting around in the shop, but there is a warranty in place. GATR has been decent about not starting the warranty until the truck has been put into service.

In other county business:

• The board filed tax liens for delinquent sewer bills for the Center Junction water and sanitary sewer systems against seven properties. The bills totaled $3,010.62.

Liens were also filed for delinquent sewer bills for the Fairview sanitary sewer system against two properties. The bills totaled $660.

• The board suspended the three readings and approved the final reading of the 2022-24 Ordinance Codification.

• The board approved a federal aid agreement for a County Highway Bridge Program Project, a culvert replacement on County Road X-31 over Mino Creek.

Snead said they received their NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) clearance for the project. The project will be paid for with the county's HBP (Highway Bridge Program) funds. The project estimate is $150,000.

"It's a hybrid (culvert) that's there now," said Postel. "We're going to replace it with an 11-by-14-foot cast-in-place culvert. Typically with the larger ones, we do cast-in-place."

This is the county's first-ever 14-foot-wide box culvert.

• Seven bids came in for the land survey project on County Road E-28 from County Road X-28 to the Anamosa city limits. Bids ranged from $28,250 to $141,000. The project estimate was $58,700.

The board awarded the project to the low bidder, Weber Surveying LLC out of Bernard.