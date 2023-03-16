Police Chief promotes Tate to sergeant

“The time is now to make a promotion to not only recognize his dedication and commitment, but to continue to build the leaders of tomorrow through succession planning. Brian Tate is committed to the department, committed to the community, trusted by me, and respected by the officers and will serve as an excellent sergeant.”

Those sentiments were eloquently shared by Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith in reference to his recommendation to promote Officer Brian “BJ” Tate to sergeant during the March 6 Monticello City Council meeting.

Five years ago, Sgt. Dawn Graver took on a new role as SRO (School Resource Officer), working within the school buildings in the community. Since then, Smith said the position was never filled, and the sergeant job duties were absorbed within the Monticello Police Department.

Those shared duties were divided between Graver and Tate, whom Smith acknowledged as being the department’s senior patrol officer.

“I have begun to task Officer Tate with more assignments, which strengthened and grew his abilities to be a leader within the department and within the community,” praised Smith. “Officer Tate possesses an analytical skillset that allows me (to have) another trusted source to receive considerations from. I have elevated his decision-making process and trust that his thought process and reasoning are well with my preferences and best interests of the community.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity and appreciate the consideration,” Tate said of the promotion.

Tate started working with the MPD in the fall of 2007. He started out working the night shift. In early 2014, he moved to days; at that time, he and his wife had young kids at home.

The MPD was Tate’s first experience working in law enforcement. Prior to the job, he was a reserve officer, which was a volunteer position, with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

“You were on a team with an officer as a support role for larger events,” he recalled.

Tate said Smith’s consideration is flattering, and notes it was not a decision either of two came to immediately.

“This was not a one-and-done conversation,” he said. “Britt and I talked about the situation several different times, in terms of what it would look like, hashing things out.”

With this role comes added responsibilities, something Tate knew going into it.

“There’s no set schedule. “I’ll work some evenings and overnights.”

He said the role of sergeant is a supervisory position. That means if an officer calls in sick, Tate would have to cover a shift.

“You can’t have it both ways,” he said of maintaining his current, preferred schedule on top of the promotion.

Tate admitted it will be good for him to work some evenings and nights again to reconnect with what goes on during those hours of the day.

In addition to a change in schedule, Tate’s sergeant role will also entail reviewing cases, reviewing reports, reviewing charges, speaking with the officers, and providing investigative support.

He’s going from co-worker to supervisor now as well among his peers.

“This will be all new for everyone. But we also need to maintain the appropriate level of comradery.”

Working in law enforcement runs in Tate’s family; his father was a detective with the Marion Police Department when Tate was growing up. That profession continues today, as Tate’s wife, Sarah, is the Jones County Jail Administrator.

“Our kids are older now, so our schedules fit within our family,” he said. “We work it out; we both have flexible schedules. This will be a fluid timeline, as we’ll both have to fill in for people.”

Having worked in law enforcement for 16 years, Tate said the job has changed. When he was younger, he enjoyed the enforcement aspect of the job. Now, he sees the importance of connecting with residents of the community.

“It’s about making people whole again,” he shared. “Those connections are what I enjoy the most now.”

In speaking to those connections, Tate recapped an incident that took place on Highway 151 last summer. A tire on an RV popped, causing the RV to lose control. Storage compartments under the RV broke open. Tate saw pieces of paper scattered about in the median and along the road.

“I tried to grab as many of those cards as I could,” he said.

It turned out, those cards contained family recipes that belonged to the woman’s grandmother; they were irreplaceable.

“You can make connections with people outside of sending them to jail or writing a ticket,” he said.

Tate added that it’s especially important to connect with new people in the community.

“It’s incumbent upon people not to ignore or ostracize people who ‘are not from here,’” he said.

Over the last few years, Tate said society’s perception of law enforcement has taken a hit. That has not been the case for the MPD.

“The locals appreciate what we do, both the police side and ambulance,” he said.

With Tate’s promotion, the city council also approved an increase in pay of $1.32 an hour, or a new wage of $32.08. This increase takes effect in the current fiscal year.