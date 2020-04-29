Police Chief recommends no parking on Third St.

With increased traffic traveling on E. Third Street in Monticello, Police Chief Britt Smith is recommending the city council prohibit parking on both sides (north and south) of the street, from Maple to Main.

“I believe that the consensus from the neighborhood would be to eliminate the parking for both sides of the street and with all things considered, it would be my recommendation to proceed with an amendment to the current city code…,” noted Smith in a letter to the council following the April 20 council meeting.

Smith said the parking issue has become a nuisance for Third Street residents and motorists.

The current city ordinance allows (permits) parking on the north side of E. Third Street, from Diamond Drive to N. Maple Street. It does not allow (prohibits) parking on the south side.

It appears the parking issue on both sides of the street stems from one residence in particular on E. Third Street.

In addition, Smith shared that in June and November of 2019, there were two traffic accidents on E. Third Street, where impaired/distracted motorists hit parked vehicles. There was also a complaint from a resident on Third Street who felt the parked cars were an obstruction as she tried backing out of her driveway.

“The vehicles were parked within the requirements of the code,” Smith said. “The complainant felt it was an inconvenience, but it was not a violation of the code, there we were unable to take action.”

E. Third Street measures 27 feet in width. With one side designated to parked vehicles, Smith said two passing cars could easily travel the length of the roadway.

“The main problem we see is that people overestimate their vehicle size and utilize more road width than necessary, which causes vehicles to have to wait for vehicles to pass one at a time,” explained Smith. He added that the only answer to reduce traffic congestion is to eliminate parking.

“This area is also used for parking during the Great Jones County Fair,” Smith said. “Eliminating parking along this stretch of the road would allow traffic to flow more freely.”

The Monticello City Council will discuss the E. Third Street parking issue at their next council meeting, Monday, May 4.