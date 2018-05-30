Polling places listed for Primary Election

Published by admin on Wed, 05/30/2018 - 9:06am

     The Primary Election is just around the corner, set for Tuesday, June 5.

     There will be 12 designated polling places throughout Jones County, with hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

     • Anamosa North: Lawrence Community Center, Anamosa

     • Anamosa South: Anamosa Public Library, Anamosa

     • Castle Grove, Lovell, Wayne townships: Monticello Kirkwood Center, Monticello

     • Fairview Township: First Baptist Church, Anamosa

     • Greenfield Township: Martelle Fire Station, Martelle

