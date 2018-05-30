Polling places listed for Primary Election

The Primary Election is just around the corner, set for Tuesday, June 5.

There will be 12 designated polling places throughout Jones County, with hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Anamosa North: Lawrence Community Center, Anamosa

• Anamosa South: Anamosa Public Library, Anamosa

• Castle Grove, Lovell, Wayne townships: Monticello Kirkwood Center, Monticello

• Fairview Township: First Baptist Church, Anamosa

• Greenfield Township: Martelle Fire Station, Martelle