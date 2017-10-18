Polo, Anamosa prison come together on employment

A joint Anamosa State Penitentiary and Polo Custom Products inmate project is in the works for the near future.

During the Oct. 10 Jones County Supervisor meeting, representatives from the prison (Warden Bill Sperfslage and Prison Industries Director Dan Clark) and Dan Zwack with Polo Custom Products explained the process involved in making this collaboration happen.

Clark said the hope is to begin this inmate-employment project by the first of November.