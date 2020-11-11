Post-election audit a success

On Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m., a team of five bi-partisan precinct officials, plus County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Janine Sulzner and Deputy Auditor Michele Lubben conducted a post-election audit at the Jones County Courthouse.

The audit was called by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. A random precinct from all 99 counties in Iowa was chosen. In Jones County, the precinct randomly chosen was Castle Grove/Lovell/Wayne, combined with the four precincts in Monticello. This accounts for seven precincts, a total of 1,440 ballots that had to be recounted by hand.

The post-election audit team not only verified that number of ballots cast, but also separated them based on the office of president and vice president.

The numbers during the audit were also certified according to the tapes printed out from the precinct ballot tabulator the night of the election, after polls closed at 9 p.m. The numbers matched.

The bi-partisan post-election audit team included: Cindy Hall, Dianne Haag, Sue VonBehren, Pat Slatter, and Dorrean Bohlken.